Join NOAS for the 7th Annual HomeTeam Celebration at Cleveland’s Premiere Hotel, the Metropolitan at the 9

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES , July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Ohio Adoption Services NOAS ) will host their 7th annual Home Team Celebration on Saturday, September 28th from 5:30-9pm. This year they will be moving downtown to the iconic Cleveland Hotel, Metropolitan at The 9, where, “Art, history and luxury blend seamlessly in a masterpiece of style and technology.” This is an experience that you won’t want to miss!Guests will enjoy a chic evening starting with cocktails and appetizers along with a basket raffle in the Rotunda Ring. They will then move to the Mint Ballroom for a plated dinner, live auction, wine and whiskey tasting, and musical entertainment by String Theory. There will be an optional VIP After-Party for all guests following the main event at the Private York Safe Bank Vault. Overnight accommodations are available at a reduced rate at the hotel when booked by September 6th.All proceeds from this event will go towards recruiting, training, and supporting families interested in fostering or adopting children through the agency. NOAS is a private non-profit agency that has placed over 1,300 children in loving adoptive homes for the past 41 years, without charging fees to the families. The children they place for adoption have been permanently removed from their birth families because their parents could not, or would not, care for them. Many people are unaware that, in Ohio alone, nearly 4,000 children are waiting for the love and commitment of an adoptive family.Enjoy this once-in-a lifetime experience of modern luxury, all while being a part of something truly special. Purchase your tickets today! Tickets are available for $100 per person including two drink tickets, or $175 per couple including four drink tickets. Tickets may be purchased online at www.noas.com , by calling NOAS Director of Marketing Kathy Evans at 1-800-686-6627, ext. 110, or by emailing kevans@noas.com. The registration deadline is Tuesday, September 24th.SPONSORSHIPS: Tax-deductible sponsorship opportunities are available at the $10,000, $5,000, $2,500, $1,000 & $500 levels. Each sponsor will receive event tickets and recognition in pre-event advertising and/or day-of-event materials depending on the sponsorship level.CONTACT FOR SPONSORSHIP: Renee DeLuca Dolan at Contempo DESIGN + COMMUNICATIONS, 216-831-9557 ext. 101, or via email at renee@contempocleveland.comCONTACT FOR TICKETS: Tickets may be purchased online at www.noas.com , by calling NOAS Director of Marketing Kathy Evans at 1-800-686-6627, ext. 110, emailing kevans@noas.com, or sending a FAX to 330-856-5586.Registration deadline is Tuesday, September 24, 2019.To learn more about NOAS, the foster care/adoption process, and the waiting children NOAS serves visit, www.noas.com



