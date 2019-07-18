Perth Amboy's Xtreme Jeep Show Featuring Convoy of 500+ Vehicles

Every model, style and type of Xtreme Jeep will be on display in Perth Amboy on Saturday, July 20 Outrageous gear, customize exteriors, handcrafted interiors and innovative equipment define Xtreme Jeeps and separate these vehicles from the rest of the pack. Photo by Perth Amboy BID More than 40 Jeep Clubs from across the Northeast are joining the show. Many owners have fun staging their Jeep to engage spectators of all ages! Photo by Perth Amboy BID

Experience Jeeps with extreme gear, awesome audio equipment, custom designs, brilliant exterior coatings, plenty of chrome plating and handcrafted interiors.

PERTH AMBOY, NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 500 Xtreme Jeeps are cruising into Perth Amboy. The enormous convoy will be on exhibit along Sadowski Parkway on Saturday, July 20, beginning at noon. This year, a pack of fully-customized Jeeps with the coolest equipment, chrome-plated gear, and exotic light bars will be parked on the beach by Raritan Bay.Perth Amboy’s third annual Xtreme Jeep Show is free to attend. Arrive early and view the Jeeps and speak with the owners from more than 40 Jeep clubs. Jeep owners are coming from across New Jersey and as far away as Connecticut, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. See plenty of Jeep models including the CJ-models 1 to 7 as well as Renegade I and II, Super Jeep, Golden Eagle, and Golden Hawk. Jeep owners are also bringing their Wrangler Unlimited, Sport, Freedom Edition, Shara, Altitude and Rubicon and the Recon models and many more.The Xtreme Jeep Show is sponsored by the City of Perth Amboy , its Business Improvement District (BID), 1st Constitution Bank , Torres Café and the Perth Amboy Jeep Club. Among the trophies the owners and Jeep clubs are competing for is the highly coveted King of Kings Champion award, which Perth Amboy Mayor Wilda Diaz will present to the winner. Members of the Perth Amboy Jeep Club, which has the largest membership in the state, will bring 49 incredible vehicles to the event.According to Benito Lopez, president of the Perth Amboy Jeep Club, “Our city is hosting one of the biggest Xtreme Jeep events on the East Coast and possibly the entire United States. We invite you to get an up-close look at the most outrageous, tricked-out, and themed Jeeps displayed in one place.”For a $20 fee, Jeep owners may register their vehicles beginning at 11 a.m. For more details about participating in the boldest Xtreme Jeep Show, call the Perth Amboy BID office at 732-826-0290, ext. 4050, or email RConvery@perthamboynj.org. The rain date for the Xtreme Jeep Show is Saturday, July 27.Jeeps will be on display along Sadowski Parkway, which adjoins the City’s waterfront and Sadowski Park. Families will find playgrounds for children. The city’s Department of Human Services is organizing beach volleyball games and will offer kiddie activities including face-painting.There will also be vendors offering Jeep-gear, along with food, beverage and desserts.1st Constitution Bank’s branch network primarily serves Central New Jersey, offering consumer and business banking services, including credit products for creditworthy borrowers, and deposit products designed to enhance the value of client’s assets.Torres Café, which is located at 416 High Street, specializes in authentic Puerto Rican cuisine. The owners change the menu every day. Diners rave about the empanadas and the restaurant has earned a five-star rating on TripAdvisor.com.More Than 40 Jeep Clubs are participating and here are some that will be atXtreme Jeep Show by the Bay:Perth Amboy Jeep ClubTrenton Jeep ClubAmigos Jeepro TrentonMendez Jeep ClubLos Viajergo Jeep ClubLancaster Jeep ClubAmigo Jeepro PhillySalsero Jeep ClubDesobediente Jeep ClubTaino Jeep ClubSolo Jeep ClubDyNasty Jeep ClubAngel Suzuki ClubJersey Jeep FlowLatino Unido AmboyReading Jeep AssociationOmar RiosLuis OrtizElizabeth Jeep ClubLatina Star Motora ClubLAMA AmboyLos Independiente Jeep ClubSamy’s PlaceNational Jeep ClubLong Island Jeep ClubDifferent Jeep ClubJersey Shore Jeep ClubLost Off RoadGarden State JeepSin Banderas Jeep ClubJeep CruisersNew Jersey Jeep AssociationUnited by JeepJeep Cherokee FanzJeep Lover Jeep ClubConnecticut Jeep ClubLoco ShopRoad Warriors Jeep ClubSin Control Bridgeport267 Jeep Crew De PhiladelphiaRidin’ Dirty Jeep ClubFreestyle Jeep CrewAbout the Perth Amboy BIDThe Perth Amboy BID serves local businesses, property owners, and the city’s residents as well as visitors by presenting a year-long schedule of special events, educational programs and profesional networking evenings. The BID’s activities include business seminars, skill building programs for employees, hands-on tutorials about using social media to promote a business and such festivals as the Taste of Perth Amboy. The BID also provides façade grants to property owners and small businesses that make permanent improvements to their storefronts, buildings or structures. In addition, the organization helps maintain and enhance the city’s streetscapes by installing information kiosks, planters and directional signs as well as seasonal decorations.



