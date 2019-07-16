Come Explore Martone's Erogenous Zones

“There is a story being told here; about love, life, and joy. The music; a love letter that has been written to the community.” #ErogenousZone

DETROIT, MI, USA, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pride Season Year ‘Round: A Message of Love and ResilienceUplifting, Powerful and Motivating are just a few words to describe the radio-ready album from Enotram Records Entertainment dance recording artist, Martone 2019, has started off to a good note for the Groove Tonight singer. In February, Good Love, the single by Clayton Morgan, which featured Martone soared to the number 2 spot on the iTunes CA electronic dance charts. That was not the first time that the singer scored a top 10 hit. Both Groove Tonight Extreme’s Late-Night Remix and Love You I Do Auoo Extreme’s Deep Love Remix reached the # 5 and #9 spots simultaneously on iTunes fitness and work out charts in May 2016.Now, The Emperor of House Music is back with his long-awaited album Erogenous Zone, due out July 26, 2019. There is no denying that in these turbulent times where xenophobia, homophobia and racism are on the rise. Erogenous Zone offers a source for inspiration and a call to action for self-preservation of loving yourself and “Just Be Who You Are,” as the lead single Love Out Loud exclaims.Erogenous Zone the album crosses several musical genres that offers a global appeal. The 17-track opus features American Hip-Hop, Electro-House, Euro-Pop, and RnB and awesomely speaks to Martone’s creativity and marketability as an artist.Martone has garnered praise and respect from his musical peers, and music critics alike.Here you will find reviews of the lead single Love Out Loud:Four-time Grammy Award-winning producer and author Kabir Sehgal says, “So good. Great propulsive beat, and clap-track and lyrics.”Bandcamp Diaries says, “Martone remains appealing and extremely direct, there is a lot of depth to the music and concept, making for a great balance between appeal and sophistication … Who said catchy music can’t be smart?”Review of the album for Erogenous Zone:Author, Damon Z. Percy says, “There is a story being told here; about love, life, and joy. The music; a love letter that has been written to the community.”As Martone is gearing up for the release of the worldwide release of Erogenous Zone, the album has been submitted for consideration of the Grammys and is also preparing for a regional tour to begin in late fall/early winter.“Some may say that ‘just be who you are’ may sound cliché. But, until my trans brothers and sisters are no longer being murdered, xenophobia, and racism is stomped out, then it will never be cliché. Everyone, no matter who they are should be able to walk down the street without fear of being targeted just for being themselves,” said the singer.Availability:Erogenous Zone album is currently available for pre-order on iTunes and will be available for download on July 26, 2019. https://music.apple.com/us/album/erogenous-zone/1469484320 Erogenous Zone album is currently available for download and longer previews on the DJ website TraxSource as a store exclusive until July 26, 2019. https://www.traxsource.com/title/1165704/erogenous-zone About Martone:Martone is a solo-LGBT recording artist based out of Detroit, MI. Hailing from the Capital city of Michigan, The Emperor of House Music, Pop/EDM recording artist Martone has been hitting the ground running in the music industry since 2014, and has manifested into a lucrative artist with dynamic artistic merit with a raw and original sound that has captivated the ears of an insatiable number of fans since his inception.No stranger to the world of music, Martone’s years of experience in television, radio and now music have earned him both recognition and respect. Martone first realized his passion for entertainment after a televised performance at his first school play at the tender age of seven years old. Originally, from Lansing, Michigan, he is often described as an impassioned visionary, poised to become one of the most recognized names in the entertainment industry. The positive feedback from the audience at a young age, no doubt helped to cement his determination to succeed.Read More Here:Its All About Love: Behind the Music Scenes of the Erogenous Zone AlbumPR Contact: Angela Pascal angela.pascal@mail.comContact Martone: bookings@martoneonline.comFor more information about Martone visit www.martoneonline.com Get social with Martone



