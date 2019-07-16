Stonehill CEO Elected Vice Chairman of Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research

Stonehill announced today that its CEO, Doug Pace, has been elected Vice Chairman of the Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research.

The organization is extremely innovative and positioned to do meaningful work” — Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that its CEO, Doug Pace, has been elected Vice Chairman of the Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research. The Lions Eye Institute for Transplant & Research, Inc., (LEITR) is a nonprofit, charitable organization dedicated to the recovery, evaluation and distribution of eye tissue for transplantation, research and education. LEITR’s Eye Bank, located in Tampa, Fla., is one of the largest combined eye bank and ocular research centers in the world. Since its inception, it has brought the “Gift of Sight” to more than 130,000 men, women and children worldwide.

Prior to Mr. Pace’s election as Vice Chairman of Institute, he was Chairman of the Lions Eye Institute Foundation.

Mr. Pace has held several leadership and board positions with organizations across Tampa Bay. He is currently Chairman of the Town of Belleair Infrastructure Committee and serves on the boards of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce and the Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corporation. His past affiliations include the University of Florida’s College of Engineering, the Hillsborough County Film Commission, Tampa Bay Partnership, St. Petersburg Grand Prix, Pinellas County MPO, and Leadership Tampa Bay.

In addition to his community endeavors, Mr. Pace is actively involved in driving the growth of Stonehill as CEO of the company. During his tenure as CEO of Stonehill, the organization has been recognized as United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year Finalist, Greater Tampa Chamber Startup of the Year Finalist, a Great Agencies Top Analytics & Business Intelligence Agency, and CIO Review Magazine 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers. Mr. Pace was recently recognized as the 2019 American Business Awards Entrepreneur of the Year.

“I am very excited to extend my commitment with the Lions Eye Institute” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. “The organization is extremely innovative and positioned to do meaningful work.”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. They help companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Our teams consist of an innovative blend of experts in design thinking, customer experience, business intelligence, and change management - providing the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated models and experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as a Finalist as Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.



