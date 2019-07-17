Sureline Systems Marks Cloud Migration Milestone

Award-Winning SUREedge Migrator® Powers Over 2 Billion File and 5 Thousand Server Migrations

This milestone is a seminal event in the history and maturity of our innovative product development efforts” — Ravi Goyal, Founder and CEO, Sureline Systems, Inc.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An innovative leader in enterprise-class cloud migration and disaster recovery solutions, Sureline Systems , Inc. today announced that their patented and award-winning SUREedge Migratorenterprise-class cloud migration solution has migrated over two billion files since its debut which equates to over 20 Petabytes of data and applications.Concurrently, this innovative product has migrated over five thousand virtual and physical servers. This milestone is a prime example of Sureline’s ongoing commitment to developing innovative products to ensure it is delivering the most robust migration product in response to customers’ demands for an enterprise-class offering that allows them to migrate their data, applications and servers to new infrastructures, to meet their strategic plans for cloud and hybrid cloud deployment.This milestone is a seminal event in the history and maturity of our innovative product development efforts,” said Ravi Goyal, Founder and CEO, Sureline Systems, Inc. “We are extremely proud of our customer’s acceptance and adoption of our solution and believe that our development teams on-going efforts to further expand the product’s breadth of platform support and depth of features will allow these numbers to grow exponentially.”Unique capabilities in the SUREedgeplatform include an agentless architecture for ease of installation and minimal impact on production servers, a plan driven UI that allows tens, hundreds or thousands of servers to be migrated in an automated process, and automated transformations so that the migrated VMs are ready to run on the target platform. The software is easy to deploy, highly scalable, hardware and hypervisor agnostic.SUREedge Migrator supports the leading hypervisors including VMware, Hyper-v and Nutanix AHV and is qualified with the leading Cloud environments including GCP from Google, AWS from Amazon, Azure from Microsoft, AliCloud from Alibaba, Oracle Cloud and OpenStack Liberty. During migration, SUREedge automatically transforms the servers to target Cloud to ensure bootability of the migrated servers when migrating from one hypervisor/cloud environment to a different one. SUREedge Migrator allows organizations to migrate complete workloads to new infrastructure inside a data center, from data center to data center, to public clouds, between clouds, or from a cloud back to on-premises.About Sureline SystemsSureline enables business agility and productivity, and with cloud migration and disaster recovery of any virtual, physical, or containerized application or server at the push of a button. Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedgeenterprise-class software solutions deliver application mobility that is secure, reliable and efficient and is key to enabling transitions to the cloud, new infrastructures and a myriad of other transformative architectures. Sureline partners with industry leaders including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Nutanix, and Oracle. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.