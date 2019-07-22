ATS do Brasil Awarded Water Treatment Bid for Campinas-Based SANASA
ATS do Brasil wins water treatment bid for Vinhedo-based SANASA, a leading water treatment company serving the city of Campinas.
ATS do Brasil’s Manager of Operations, Reinaldo Stelzer, oversaw the auction with key members of the team playing a part.
In the end, a team member and expert in public auctions won and came under the competitor's bid. “This is our first big sale for Brazil and winning the bid, even coming under competitors’ numbers, was great,” Stelzer said. ATS do Brasil began operations in 2017 and obtained a license to operate in the country in 2019. To conclude, Stelzer said, “I know where our company will be in a few years and know how this work blesses the lives of many families here in Brazil. This is really true: Stewards of Humanity in all aspects.”
Richard Allred, CEO of ATS, is thrilled with the news. “We are working closely with U.S.P. (Universidade de São Paulo) and developing protocols that are specific to the country of Brazil’s drinking water supply.” Allred first developed his love of Brazil and its people when he served as a missionary in Campinas, Sao Paulo for The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and thought it was great that the first sale for ATS do Brasil was in an area in which he served 27 years ago.
About ATS do Brasil
Created in 2017, ATS do Brasil is a leading water treatment company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ATS Innova, a U.S. based company, which expanded operations into the country. Located in Vinhedo, SP, ATS do Brasil employs a talented team that has a mission that includes treating drinking, waste, and agricultural water, as well as lakes and rivers that have golden mussels that serve the communities of São Paulo and other areas in Brazil.
About SANASA
SANASA is a public water supply and sanitation company. Located in Campinas, SP, Brazil, they serve approximately 1.1 million residents with a mission to contribute to the quality of life for the population of Campinas, with a goal of meeting present and future basic sanitation needs; planning and promotion of actions for municipal environmental sanitation; participate in sanitation-related activities in national and international scope, and develop actions focused on social and environmental responsibility.
