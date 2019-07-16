RDI, Inc. Announces Miniature Speaker Series

1W and 2W 20mm x 40mm Speakers Feature Ultra Low Profiles

MOUNT KISCO, NY, USA, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RDI today announced a new line of compact, low-profile miniature speakers housed in packages as small as 13 mm x 13 mm. With profile depths as low as 5 mm, the miniature speakers offer a variety of power ratings from 1W to 2W and comes with impedances of 4 ohms or 8 ohms.Available in rectangular frame or square frame packages, the miniature speaker series provides a number of mounting styles depending on the user’s need, including wire leads, solder pads/eyelets and spring terminals. Sound pressure levels range from 89db up to 102 db at 0.1 meters. All models are RoHS compliant.Target applications include consumer electronics, industrial automation, portable and stationary medical equipment, safety and security, and more. With its numerous performance and size configurations, the miniature speaker series is able to match a wide range of application requirements.Available in July 2019, the RDI miniature speaker series provides a rugged, low cost solution to audio applications of all types.



