New arrivals at Virtosu Art Gallery - July 2019

To me the art is cohesiveness - empowering people to start thinking of themselves.” — Gheorghe Virtosu

New arrivals at Virtosu Art Gallery. 16-07-19

Interweaving the opposing forces and themes of construction and destruction, possibility and impossibility, abstraction and figuration, the artist mines both the history of art and his visionary imagination to create a modern-day fresco that collapses time, sound, and space.

(1) Alien
"In the present work, Virtosu harnesses the full powers of his distinctive artistic vision to create a work that wholly embodies the 'human alienation' in a celebration of color and form."
Year: 2016
150x138 Cm / 52x59 In
Oil / Acrylic Base / Linen Canvas
Original Edition

(2) Connection Of Civilizations
"The artist inhabited a society headed towards modernity, science, and technology – progress at an accelerating pace – however questioning these advancements in his own vision depicting the juncture between reason and imagination, the real and the absurd, and the line between order and chaos."
Year: 2017
133x130 Cm / 52x51 In
Oil / Acrylic Base / Linen Canvas
Original Edition

(3) Yasser Arafat
"One of the most provocative painters of the twenty-first century, the artist's dramatic canvasses fully envelop the viewer, drawing them into his complex microcosms, constructed through his exquisite marriage of selected color and expressionistic form."
Year: 2016
Size: 150x138 Cm / 59x54 In
Medium: Oil / Acrylic Base / Linen Canvas
Original Edition

(4) Babylonian Human
"The present work exhibits the ebullient self-regard and virtuoso confidence of an artist operating at the very height of his creative faculties."
Year: 2016
192x138 Cm / 76x54 In
Oil / Acrylic Base / Linen Canvas
Original Edition

