New arrivals at Virtosu Art Gallery - July 2019
Connection Of Civilizations 2017 by Gheorghe Virtosu
New arrivals at Virtosu Art Gallery.
Interweaving the opposing forces and themes of construction and destruction, possibility and impossibility, abstraction and figuration, the artist mines both the history of art and his visionary imagination to create a modern-day fresco that collapses time, sound, and space.
(1) Alien
"In the present work, Virtosu harnesses the full powers of his distinctive artistic vision to create a work that wholly embodies the ‘human alienation’ in a celebration of color and form."
Year: 2016
150x138 Cm / 52x59 In
Oil / Acrylic Base / Linen Canvas
Original Edition
(2) Connection Of Civilizations
"The artist inhabited a society headed towards modernity, science, and technology – progress at an accelerating pace – however questioning these advancements in his own vision depicting the juncture between reason and imagination, the real and the absurd, and the line between order and chaos."
Year: 2017
133x130 Cm / 52x51 In
Oil / Acrylic Base / Linen Canvas
Original Edition
(3) Yasser Arafat
"One of the most provocative painters of the twenty-first century, the artist’s dramatic canvasses fully envelop the viewer, drawing them into his complex microcosms, constructed through his exquisite marriage of selected color and expressionistic form."
Year: 2016
Size: 150x138 Cm / 59x54 In
Medium: Oil / Acrylic Base / Linen Canvas
Original Edition
(4) Babylonian Human
"The present work exhibits the ebullient self-regard and virtuoso confidence of an artist operating at the very height of his creative faculties."
Year: 2016
192x138 Cm / 76x54 In
Oil / Acrylic Base / Linen Canvas
Original Edition
