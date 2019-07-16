Data Privacy Expert Attai Shows How To Build Trust With Moms At M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Linnette Attai, Founder & President, PlayWell, LLC

Balancing marketing, ethics and regulatory compliance

Protecting a child’s privacy is second only to protecting the physical safety of the child” — Linnette Attai, Founder & President, PlayWell, LLC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linnette Attai, Founder & President of PlayWell, LLC the global compliance consulting firm, will teach marketers how to build trust with today’s moms at M2Moms®- The Marketing to Moms Conference , October 16 & 17, 2019, in Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus. Attai said, “Navigating the complex obligations governing data privacy, marketing, safety, and content while communicating effectively and ethically to children, and keeping their and their parents’ data safe is not for the faint of heart.” M2Momsis presented by The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. It is attended by national and global brand marketing executives who attend to learn how to build more business with moms.Who Do Moms Trust?“There’s no shortage of companies making costly missteps in this arena,” Attai explained. “My presentation will show what it takes for a mom to trust a brand with their child and feel comfortable knowing that the child will be safe with a product, experience or service. These days, protecting a child’s privacy is second only to protecting the physical safety of the child. Being able to strike the right balance and to communicate your practices clearly is critical to the success of every brand.”Linnette AttaiAttai, a recognized expert in the youth and education sectors, is a TEDx speaker and the author of two books, Student Data Privacy: Building a School Compliance Program and Protecting Student Data Privacy: Classroom Fundamentals She has over twenty-five years of experience advising on privacy and marketing regulations, developing policy frameworks and compliant monetization models, and building organizational cultures of compliance. She also serves as virtual chief privacy officer and as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) data protection officer to a range of organizations.2019 Highlights:“Linnette’s presentation is ‘don’t miss’ for every exec who markets to moms. Other hot new sessions & topics this year include a look at the moms market in China. It absolutely dwarfs the US market. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies,” according to Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer. “We’ll also be especially focusing on tech with segments on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, YouTube, Foursquare, JetBlack, Instagram and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll study how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment. Plus, we’ll examine how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. But, probably our most timely new presentations will look at the very real differences between millennial moms and women and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women!”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work, to stimulate everyone’s creative juices we’re introducing our first ever female targeted startup “Shark Tank” featuring quick elevator pitches with a cash prize to the winner voted by the audience. Plus, in keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Foursquare, WongDoody, The MotherBoard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, The Female Factor, The Hunter Miller Group, Edison Research, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019Pope Auditorium at Fordham University113 W. 60TH St., NYCFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.com25% Early Registration Discount Code Is EB25 at: https://www.m2moms.com/registration/ M2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC, a sales and marketing company specializing in event creation, promotion, production and management



