Endless Summer Breeze at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury beachfront resort, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, is introducing chiled event, Endless Summer Breeze to usher in the weekends from 26 July right through till the end of August. The sessions will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm onward at Breezes Tapas Lounge where emerald lawns meet the golden sands of the resort’s private beach. Guests are invited to enjoy the sparkling ocean vista from the comfort of deluxe beanbags. A soundtrack of ambient house music comes courtesy of live DJ sets from talented local DJs.

Special promotions on highly-acclaimed Matua Wines from the Marlborough Region of New Zealand will be a highlight of the sessions, with the winery’s legendary Sauvignon Blanc, Rose and Pinot Noir served by the glass or bottle or as delightful sangria. Chefs have also created a selection of perfectly paired tapas, including Snapper chips with guacamole and tomato salsa, Fritto misto with prawn, calamari, octopus, barramundi and aioli, and Montaditos with crab mayo, gorgonzola pecan nut candy, Iberian ham and onion marmalade.

Guest from outside of the resort are welcomed to join the highly memorable Sunset Sessions and experience the ambience and views that The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is famous for. As day turns to night the sky will be illuminated by a blazing bonfire and guests are invited to linger and enjoy signature cocktails from the talented team of mixologists at Breezes Tapas Lounge, or to stay for dinner. A Mediterranean and western-inspired menu includes tapas as well as casual beachside cuisine such as Gambas Al Ajillo, Seared Baramundi, or Ravioli. Atmospheric beachfront cabanas can also be reserved and provide a wonderfully romantic setting for those in search of privacy.

For more information on the Endless Summer Breeze, please contact Breezes Tapas Lounge at +(62) 361 849 8988 or email the resort’s restaurant reservation at rc.dpssw.restaurant.reservation@ritzcarlton.com .

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive best villas in Bali, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn, wechat id: ritzcarltonbali

