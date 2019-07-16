Brady Bunte- Del Mar Race Track Opening day 2019

"Brady Bunte -Del Mar Opening Day" Brady Bunte - Del Mar Opening Day hats

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s hard to imagine that 82 years has passed since the Del Mar Grand Opening in 1937. In 1937, trainer Charlie Whittingham had a small stable with only 2 horses and lived in a tack room, just above the barn. Now days the Whittingham’s have a shed row of more than 50 horses and over 150 horses on the farm.

This year opening day is July 17th! So dust off your wildest hat and grab your best suit. Opening day is not about big bets and fast horses, its about celebrating the season in style, says Brady Bunte.

Back in the days, the horses ran for $400 purses in 1937. Now the minimum purse is $20,000. For years many celebrate the grand opening every year and it is a huge event. Many celebrities attend Opening Day and the after parties are a must!

Bing Crosby started it all at the Del Mar, he borrowed against his life insurance for the last $100,000 that was needed and bringing a cluster of Hollywood elites and friends as partners. Pat O’Brien was one of the most prominent of the investors but others soon joined in like Gary Cooper, Oliver Hardy and Joe Brown. Over time Del Mar became their not-so-private club. You now need to hang out at the “Turf Club” with the VIP’s to stay above the crowds.

So make sure to put your best hat forward and participate in the famous Opening Day Hats Contest tradition where contestants can enter to win cash prizes!

Don't forget the traditional "L'Auberge Del Mar Official Opening Day After Party" where the VIP's celebrate after the races!



