Senator Dianne Feinstein Praises Rene’s Van & Storage Inc. for its 85th Anniversary

Rene's Van & Storage Recently Celebrated its 85th Anniversary

“It's with pleasure that I congratulate Rene’s Van & Storage on its 85th anniversary and extend my best wishes on this joyous occasion” – Dianne Feinstein

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rene’s Van & Storage, Inc. a family-owned business, California’s oldest licensed moving company, and a recent winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award for “Best Moving & Storage - 2019” recently celebrated its 85th Anniversary. No small achievement.

“With over 85 years in the moving and storage industry we had the privilege of coming along for the ride,” explains Marshall Lambert, President of Rene’s Van & Storage, “as well as accompanying many of our long-term clients on this journey. We are ecstatic about the amount of praise we’ve been receiving on this achievement.”

Even though she’s over in Washington D.C., Senator Dianne Feinstein took the time to send her praise. “It is with great pleasure that I congratulate Rene’s Van & Storage on its 85th anniversary and extend my best wishes on this joyous occasion.”

It all started in 1920's, when the Lambert family relocated to the United States of America, bringing a specialized technique of moving with them. This skill was passed down through generations and still sets a high-quality standard of moving in the industry today.

The family opened Lamberts Van & Storage in 1933, which became one of the premier moving companies in Los Angeles. One of the Lambert’s children, Rene J Lambert, decided to venture out on his own fresh out of the U.S. Military. Along with his wife Marjorie, they opened Rene’s Van & Storage in 1945. The company was embraced by the community. Rene and his wife Marjorie made a name for themselves in the moving industry by being one of the first companies to offer public storage.

In the 1940’s and 1950’s, the couple purchased several moving companies around the Los Angeles area which helped grow the business and bring in high-profile customers. In the 1960’s, Rene and Marjorie purchased the family business (Lambert’s Van & Storage) from Rene’s siblings, further expanding their customer base.

In 2011, Lambert’s Van & Storage Inc. was merged into Rene’s Van & Storage Inc. combining two elite companies into one. Today, Rene’s Van & Storage is now managed by its third generation and currently holds the oldest California Moving License; the closest carrier is over 6,000 numbers away.

“Since its inception in 1933, Rene’s Van & Storage has provided quality service to its community,” continued Feinstein, “There is no doubt its work will continue to benefit countless individuals.”

Rene’s has several locations including an 88,000 square foot facility in Los Angeles, as well as multiple on-staff installation specialists for high-valued items. “We know life can be stressful and at times unpredictable,” concludes Lambert, “but Rene’s can make your move as seamless and stress-free as possible. You can count on us with our impeccable attention to detail and white glove service every step of the way.”

“Again, congratulations on your anniversary,” Feinstein concludes, “I wish you continued success for the years to come.”



Rene’s Van & Storage, Inc.

4563 Colorado Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(310) 652-2200



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.