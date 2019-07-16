RetailNext Hires Hirokazu Sampei as Country Manager for Japan and Korea

IT Veteran to Lead Tech Industry Leader’s Continued Expansion in Japanese and Korean Markets

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert and market leader in smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences at brick-and-mortar retail stores, today announced the addition of IT veteran Hirokazu Sampei to its Japan offices, joining the organization as Country Manager. In his role, Sampei is responsible for leading and managing the company’s aggressive growth in the Japan and Korea markets, and he will be working out of RetailNext’s Tokyo office.“I’m excited to have a proven expert like Hirokazu Sampei join RetailNext’s global team of technology professionals,” said Greg Porlier, head of international sales at RetailNext. “His vast solution experience of Internet and SaaS solutions will prove invaluable to RetailNext’s current and future client portfolio as brands use comprehensive retail analytics solutions to reinvent the shopper experience in today’s new era of retail. RetailNext’s long-standing mission is to empower retailers to be better retailers, and his proven track record with providing powerful value-added solutions for his customers will fuel the company’s growth throughout the region.”Sampei joins RetailNext most recently from DocuSign, where he was regional vice president, Japan and honored in 2018 as the company’s President Club Award.“I’m thrilled to be joining RetailNext as it continues to expand globally,” said Sampei. “For over a decade, RetailNext has been viewed as the innovative market leader in the industry, and product offerings like its revolutionary Aurora sensor and smart store solutions like Traffic 2.0 continue to solidify its leadership position. Led by shoppers’ values, needs and desires, the retail industry continues to evolve into a seamless, blended mix of digital and physical experiences, and RetailNext is uniquely positioned to deliver the solutions and services needed by retailers to compete and succeed in this incredibly competitive marketplace.”“With established offices in San Jose, London, Madrid, Singapore, Tokyo and Cape Town, RetailNext has developed the infrastructure to deliver and support its SaaS platform to retail innovators around the globe,” continued Porlier. “RetailNext’s world-wide ability to deploy and service retailing brands positions it as the trusted source in the retail analytics industry, and allows the company to continue to build its differentiated partner ecosystem of innovative retail technology solutions.”About RetailNextThe first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real time.More than 450 retailers in over 85 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Learn more at www.retailnext.net ###Media Contacts:Ray HartjenRetailNext, Inc.(925) 895-5441ray.hartjen@retailnext.netRetailNext Inc. and RetailNext are trademarks of RetailNext Inc. in the United States.



