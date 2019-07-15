There were 473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 158,047 in the last 365 days.

Calling All Ladies (Give Me Your) Permission

Italian artist and gentleman releases new single.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Give Me Your) Permission

Listen on Spotify now.

www.alessandrocoli.com

In an era of where people are disrespectful and have all of the manners of a caveman there is Alessandro. Good looks, charm and talent to match Alessandro believes in showing respect and behaving like a gentleman. Check out his new song where he is cordially asking for permission to date the woman he loves! We think that you'll agree that Alessandro is setting a new standard!

David Schure
Schure Media Group
+1 8622220222
email us here

