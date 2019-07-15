Calling All Ladies (Give Me Your) Permission

Italian artist and gentleman releases new single.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Give Me Your) PermissionIn an era of where people are disrespectful and have all of the manners of a caveman there is Alessandro. Good looks, charm and talent to match Alessandro believes in showing respect and behaving like a gentleman. Check out his new song where he is cordially asking for permission to date the woman he loves! We think that you'll agree that Alessandro is setting a new standard!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.