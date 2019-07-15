Middleton Advisory Group Welcomes Jeffrey Smith to their National Team

Jeffrey Smith, Southwest Regional Manager

With his experience, industry contacts and professionalism, we’re confident that [Smith] is the ideal person to manage both our client needs and internal growth strategy within our Southwest Region.” — Brian Boyles, National Sales Manager

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Middleton Advisory Group is proud to announce the addition of Jeffrey Smith to their National Recruiting and Consulting Team. Smith will be responsible for the company’s Southwest Region, and will be primarily responsible for managing AZ, NM, CA, and NV. Smith will serve directly under Middleton Advisory Group's National Sales Manager, Brian Boyles As an executive in the real estate and mortgage industries for the past 25 years, Smith brings an established network of national contacts within the real estate and mortgage industries. Previously, Smith served at the helm of the luxury division of West USA realty as VP of The Gallery Collection, and remains a leader in marketing and selling high-end luxury homes in the Phoenix metro area. Prior to that Smith also served in Senior and Regional VP for a several Retail Mortgage and Banking institutions for many years.Through his past experience Smith has provided enhanced in-house affiliated services and revenues as well as assisted in expansion and recruiting efforts. That experience will serve Smith as he looks to support the company’s growing demands nation-wide. “With his experience, industry contacts and professionalism, we’re confident that [Smith] is the ideal candidate to manage both our client needs and internal growth strategy within our Southwest Region,” said Boyles, National Sales Manager.Smith can be found on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffreysheldonsmith/ or by phone at (602) 571-3760.About Middleton Advisory Group, LLCMiddleton Advisory Group, LLC is a national talent acquisition and strategic consulting firm providing collaborative and specialized advisory services which are tailored to each client's specific needs. Whether recruiting top A-level talent, developing leadership and staff, or seeking new business development strategies, MAG is equipped to assist organizations reach their specific goals in a myriad of ways. For more information, visit https://www.middletonadvisorygroup.com



