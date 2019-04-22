Middleton Advisory Group Announces Addition of Northeast Regional Manager

Dick Lee, Northeast Regional Manager

Middleton Advisory Group is pleased to announce that Dick Lee has joined their firm as Regional Business Development manager in the Northeast.

Lee's relationships in the industry combined with his leadership experience will aid in our expansion efforts while providing great support to our Eastern clients and candidates.” — Brian Boyles, National Sales Manager

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Middleton Advisory Group is pleased to announce that Dick Lee has joined their firm as Regional Business Development manager in the Northeast.Lee comes to Middleton Advisory Group with over 25 years’ experience in the Mortgage Industry. Prior to joining Middleton Advisory Group, Lee was the President and Founder of Independent Mortgage, a correspondent lender and broker. After selling his company, Lee acted as the Managing Director of MSA Mortgage, and most recently, was the Executive Vice President for Drew Mortgage and Associates.“We are very excited for the addition of Lee to our Regional Management Team,” said Brian Boyles , Eastern US Regional Manager. “His relationships in the industry combined with his leadership experience will aid in our expansion efforts while providing great support to our Eastern clients and candidates.”Lee is a regular contributor to Boston Agent Magazine and Bankrate.com providing tips to Real Estate professionals and consumers alike. In prior years, Lee has served as the President for AREAA Boston Chapter and Board member for the Massachusetts Mortgage Banking Association, and currently serves on the National Board of Directors as the National Policy Chair.In his new role with Middleton Advisory Group, Lee will be responsible for recruitment and business development activities for the firm overseeing the North Atlantic states from Maine to Maryland.Lee can be found on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/dick-lee-1490024/ About Middleton Advisory Group, LLCMiddleton Advisory Group, LLC is a national talent acquisition and strategic consulting firm providing collaborative and specialized advisory services which are tailored to each client's specific needs. Whether recruiting top A-level talent, developing leadership and staff, or seeking new business development strategies, MAG is equipped to assist organizations reach their specific goals in a myriad of ways. For more information, visit https://www.middletonadvisorygroup.com



