RE/MAX Realtor Jim Garcia Awarded 2019 Castle Rock Small Business Excellence Award for Third Time

2019 Castle Rock Small Business Excellence Award

We could not have made a better choice than Jim Garcia to help us sell our home in Castle Rock. Jim is as customer focused as anyone we have worked with in any business.” — Jim & Linda D.

CASTLE ROCK, CO, US, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Garcia, Realtor with RE/MAX Professionals of Colorado, was recently presented with the Castle Rock Small Business Excellence Award for the third straight year. His award is in the category of Real Estate Agents. This recognition is given to small business owners that offer outstanding service to their customers and the community.

Small Business Excellence Awards are distributed to the most qualified recipients in their community, and Jim’s award was partially based on his passion for enthusiastically and efficiently assisting home buyers and sellers in the Castle Rock and Douglas County areas. The award also recognizes Jim’s desire to make Castle Pines, Castle Rock, and all surrounding neighborhoods a highly desirable place to live and work.

“I’m truly honored to receive the 2019 Castle Rock Small Business Excellence Award. This is the third year in a row that I’ve received this honor, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact on Castle Rock’s overwhelming appeal to homeowners,” says Jim.

Castle Rock is a town well-known for its charm and small-town hospitality. It’s proximity to Denver and Colorado Springs makes it an ideal residential area for professionals looking for a wholesome family-oriented community located near two of Colorado’s major metropolitan areas. Jim has lived and worked in the Castle Rock area for many years. His vast knowledge of the community and familiarity with all Castle Rock real estate, combined with his unwavering eagerness to help home buyers and families locate and purchase the perfect home, is just part of what distinguishes him from other real estate agents in Douglas County.

Besides helping prospective home buyers, Jim also represents home sellers with listing, marketing, and ultimately selling their home with a remarkably smooth transaction process. He, along with his real estate team consisting of a complimentary stager and a professional photographer, consistently go above and beyond to make selling a home as uncomplicated and straightforward as possible. He is a Master Certified Negotiation Specialist and makes sure to always look out for his clients’ best interest during the purchase or sale of a home. As the winner of the “best real estate agent in town” several years in a row, along with over 200+ 5-star reviews, Jim’s efforts do not go unnoticed.

The Castle Rock Small Business Excellence Award Program is designed to recognize and reward local, small businesses that display outstanding work ethic and that make a real difference in the community. Jim Garcia is undoubtedly a three-year recipient of this award because it’s evident that he genuinely cares about the Castle Rock community and the individuals and families that he works with daily.

About Castle Rock Real Estate Agent Jim Garcia:

Jim Garcia, along with his full-service team, specializes in buying and selling homes in Castle Rock, Castle Pines, and Parker, Colorado. By providing exceptional customer service and reliable advice to clients so they can make well-informed buying and selling decisions, Jim’s goal is to help clients achieve successful real estate transactions and to meet the unique needs of his clients. Jim has worked in the real estate industry for more than 20 years. He is a member of the Colorado Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors, and the South Metro Denver Realtors Association.



