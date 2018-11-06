Mama Mia! Comes to Castle Rock CO – Corporate Sponsorship by Realtor Jim Garcia of RE/MAX Professionals

MAMA MIA Poster

Mama Mia! - The smash-hit musical comes to Castle Rock, CO. Corporate Sponsorship by Castle Rock Realtor Jim Garcia of RE/MAX Professionals

CASTLE ROCK, CO, USA, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mama Mia! Is a jukebox smash-hit musical based on the songs of the 1970s Swedish pop group ABBA, and the title of the play is taken from the band’s 1975 top hit “Mamma Mia.” It’s considered a feel-good show that includes a love story, tales of friendship, and several humorous interjections.

It is Castle View High School Theatre Company’s mission to “explore our passion to produce high-quality theatre that reaches the hearts of all.” The theatre company offers multiple levels of classes in acting, technical design and construction, and dance, and strives to provide a full array for students interested in learning about and becoming more skilled in all areas of the stage and theatre arts.

Castle View High School Theatre Company includes Thespian Troupe 7117, an active member troupe of the International Thespian Society, an international honor society that recognizes students and programs that pursue excellence in theatre.

Tickets for Castle View High School Theatre Company’s production of Mama Mia! are currently on sale, and the play will take place on the nights of November 12 through November 17, 2018. Any questions can be answered on the Castle View High School Theatre Company’s FaceBook page.

Castle Rock, Colorado Realtor Jim Garcia of RE/MAX Professionals of Colorado recently announced his corporate sponsorship of Castle View Theatre Company’s production of Mama Mia!

Jim Garcia, of jimgarciahomes.com, is an award winning Castle Rock CO Realtor, voted Best in Castle Rock Real Estate Agents and Best in Castle Rock Real Estate Business for 5 years running. He and his family have lived in Castle Rock since 2006, and he supports the community, education, the arts and is a member of the CR Chamber of Commerce. Jim believes that reinforcing organizations like the Castle View High School Theatre Company is a fantastic way to boost one of the area’s great public high schools while at the same time making Castle Rock an even more extraordinary place to live and work.

About Castle Rock Real Estate Agent Jim Garcia:

Jim Garcia, along with his full-service team, specializes in buying and selling homes in Castle Rock, Castle Pines, and Parker, Colorado. By providing exceptional customer service and reliable advice to clients so they can make well-informed buying and selling decisions, Jim’s goal is to help clients achieve successful real estate transactions and to meet the unique needs of his clients. Jim has worked in the real estate industry for more than 20 years. He is a member of the Colorado Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors, and the South Metro Denver Realtors Association.