Britannica Knowledge Systems Launches "Fox for Flight Schools," a dedicated Training Management Solution

Britannica Knowledge Systems launches dedicated training management solution for flight schools

Fox for Flight Schools is a new training management solution dedicated to the distinct business needs of flight schools

We worked with closely flight schools to understand their distinct needs, enhanced Fox's training optimization features to best fit flight schools, and added simple self-onboarding tools.” — Asher Dagan, VP-Product & Marketing, Britannica Knowledge Systems

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Britannica Knowledge Systems has launched a new training management solution dedicated to the distinct business needs of flight schools. The solution, Fox for Flight Schools, leverages the Fox training management system's robust aviation features (currently serving United Airlines, American Airlines, Boeing and other large entities) to support and optimize the special processes of flight schools.

"We worked closely with flight schools to make sure that our comprehensive solution completely addressed their distinct needs." said Asher Dagan, VP-Product & Marketing, Britannica Knowledge Systems. "We took Fox's deep arsenal of features for optimizing training, enhanced them to best fit flight school needs, and added simple self-onboarding tools for quick and easy implementation."

The dedicated solution ensures student/customer clarity and control over their training through real-time access to their progress, logbooks and schedules. It improves training quality through standardized processes for managing grading and qualification, dispatch and flight records, and training and learning. It also assures operational efficiency through systemizing and automating complicated manual processes such as scheduling, resource allocation and billing.

Fox's market differentiators include advanced planning capabilities, flexible configuration and multiple hosting solutions. Flight schools use its advanced optimization tools to conduct long-term scheduling and resource planning based on forecasted demand. The solution is easily configured to match each school's structure, naming conventions, processes and branding. Hosting is also flexible. Flight schools can use the cloud shared environment, a private cloud or on-premises installation.

The flight school solution is a component of Britannica's recently launched its "Fox-for-All" approach, which combines a new user-friendly experience with cost-efficient self-implementation tools and tiered support packages. This approach has attracted many new customers in 2019, including Singapore Flying College, Pobeda Airlines and Pacific Sky Aviation.

About Britannica Knowledge Systems (www.britannica-ks.com)

At Britannica Knowledge Systems, we develop industry-leading visionary solutions to optimize training operations. Our flagship product, Fox, the sophisticated algorithm-based training management system, helps small to large and complex training organizations systemize processes, reduce costs and improve throughput. We listen closely to our customers and continuously enhance Fox with cutting-edge technology to meet evolving needs. Our talented and experienced professionals apply proven methodologies to ensure complete customer success.



