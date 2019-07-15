Credit Counsel, Inc. continues to lead medical and occupational health debt collection field

Specialist medical and occupational health debt collection firm Credit Counsel, Inc. reveals more about its industry-leading approach to business.

SOUTH FLORIDA, FLORIDA , USA, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- President and founder of Credit Counsel, Inc. , Christopher Mihoulides has, over the course of more than two decades, successfully established the South Florida-based debt recovery firm's place at the forefront of the medical and occupational health debt collection field in the United States. Here, Mihoulides reveals more about the company's industry-leading approach to business and offers a closer look at Credit Counsel's medical collections process."Healthcare providers in America today are routinely faced with the challenge of providing quality care while simultaneously improving financial results via increased cash flow and reduced operating expenses," reveals Mihoulides.Credit Counsel, Inc. has served clients both nationally and internationally for over 20 years. "Our medical collection services team delivers customized accounts receivable management solutions, enabling healthcare providers to improve their financial results while maintaining positive relationships with patients and payors," Mihoulides adds.The result, he says, is an improved financial landscape for clients as a result of increased cash flow, plus significantly reduced operating expenses.Credit Counsel's medical collection services allow clients to retain both their patients and their earnings, according to the company. "If an organization in the medical or occupational health field finds itself repeatedly chasing patient invoices," suggests Mihoulides, "it may be pertinent to consider a medical collection services provider, such as Credit Counsel, Inc.""Medical collection service providers let patients know," he continues, "that an organization is highly serious about being paid."Credit Counsel Inc. also handles medical insurance cases. "Insurance companies love to play games with medical and occupational healthcare providers, often delaying payment on claims wherever possible," reveals Mihoulides. Credit Counsel's expertise , however, he says, helps clients to level the playing field."We have the experience to detect and battle through the stall tactics employed by insurance companies," Mihoulides goes on to explain, "freeing up hours of frustration and claim re-filing on behalf of our clients."Credit Counsel's debt recovery team consists entirely of highly qualified individuals, each of whom adheres to the highest standards of excellence and professionalism, according to Mihoulides."We're wholly focused on consistent communication and continuity in approach," he adds, wrapping up, "and want clients to see Credit Counsel, Inc. as an extension of their own credit and collection departments, with absolute professionalism guaranteed." Based in South Florida, Credit Counsel, Inc. is a national and international debt recovery firm specializing in commercial, medical, and occupational health debt collection. Founded by professionals in the debt recovery industry, including company president Christopher Mihoulides, Credit Counsel, Inc. serves a broad range of clients across the United States and worldwide. For more information, call 877-224-7904 or visit http://www.creditcounselinc.com/



