Credit Counsel, Inc. details technology-led approach to debt collection services

Christopher Mihoulides provides a closer look at operations at technology-led accounts receivable management firm Credit Counsel, Inc.

SOUTH FLORIDA, FLORIDA, USA, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- President, owner, and founder of Credit Counsel, Inc ., Christopher Mihoulides has, over the course of more than two decades, cemented the South Florida debt collection services firm's reputation as an industry leader. A veteran of the field, Mihoulides reveals more about Credit Counsel 's services and the company's technology-led approach to business."At Credit Counsel, our collection services are highly successful thanks to our leveraging of state-of-the-art technology in accounts receivable management," explains Mihoulides, "as well as our highly trained, courteous, and professional team of staff."Credit Counsel, Inc., he suggests, represents a one-stop destination for all clients' debt collection and accounts receivable management needs. "We leverage the very best technology available within the field, coupled with the best-trained professionals in the collections industry," Mihoulides reveals. "From web-based account access and reporting to building long-term personal client relationships, Credit Counsel, Inc. leads the way in creating powerful customer partnerships with enterprises across the United States, and internationally," he adds.Credit Counsel, Inc. has provided business-to-business, commercial accounts receivable services to local, regional, national, and international clients since 1997. "At Credit Counsel, we understand the challenges which businesses face, and the need to manage receivables while maintaining a steady cash flow," Mihoulides explains.A balanced approach of genuine compassion and professional persistence, he suggests, paired with the latest technology, has proven key to collecting clients' debts while keeping their customers happy and on board. "This is the collection philosophy upon which Credit Counsel, Inc. was founded, and which continues to deliver unparalleled recovery results for our clients," says Mihoulides. "What's more; if there's no collection, there's no charge," he adds.Services provided by Credit Counsel, Inc. include commercial, medical, international, and occupational health debt collection. "We've been in the commercial debt recovery industry since the 1990s, and this experience translates directly into higher recovery rates for our clients," suggests Mihoulides."Meanwhile," he continues, "as an agency with experience in healthcare, we're able to effectively collect on past-due statements while maintaining positive relationships with patients and payors."Of international debt collection, Mihoulides points out that money knows no boundaries. "And, at Credit Counsel, Inc., neither," he adds, "do we."Lastly, Mihoulides turns toward occupational health debt collection. "We have the necessary experience and technical know-how and back-up to weave through the technicalities of insurance companies and their stall tactics," suggests the Credit Counsel, Inc. founder."Accordingly, if you're looking for a professional, proven, technology-led collection services firm," he adds, wrapping up, "Credit Counsel, Inc. is the number one company to handle your needs."Based in South Florida, Credit Counsel, Inc. is a national and international debt recovery firm specializing in commercial, medical, and occupational health debt collection. Led by Christopher Mihoulides and fellow debt recovery industry professionals, Credit Counsel, Inc. serves a broad range of clients across the United States and around the world. For more information, call 877-224-7904 or visit http://www.creditcounselinc.com/



