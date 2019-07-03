Credit Counsel, Inc. founder Christopher Mihoulides shares details of firm's industry accreditations

SOUTH FLORIDA, FLORIDA, USA, July 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From ACA International certification to HIPAA compliance, Christopher Mihoulides provides a closer look at Credit Counsel 's various industry accreditations and other accolades.Well known for specializing in international, commercial, medical, and occupational health debt collection, debt recovery firm Credit Counsel, Inc. is HIPAA compliant, ACA International certified, and accredited by and closely affiliated with organizations including the Florida Office of Financial Regulation and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Owner and founder of the South Florida-based business, Christopher Mihoulides, explains more about the firm's various industry accolades and professional accreditations."HIPAA sets the standard for sensitive patient data protection in the United States," says Mihoulides. Companies that deal with protected health information must have in place and follow to the letter, physical, network, and process security measures to ensure compliance with HIPAA or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. "This, of course, is incredibly important to us at Credit Counsel," Mihoulides adds."We're also ACA International certified," reveals the Credit Counsel, Inc. founder. ACA International, or the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals, is, he says, the comprehensive, knowledge-based resource for success in the collection industry.ACA designations include collection industry professional, credit and collection compliance professional, credit and collection compliance officer, and credit and collection compliance attorney. "Additional education opportunities afforded by ACA International, meanwhile, include, for example, core curriculum studies and Professional Practice Management Systemcertification," explains Mihoulides.The debt recovery agency is also accredited by the Florida Office of Financial Regulation, based on North Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach. "State government office the Florida Office of Financial Regulation provides regulatory oversight for Florida's financial services providers," Mihoulides explains. The Florida Office of Financial Regulation reports directly to the Financial Services Commission.Credit Counsel, Inc. has served clients both nationally and internationally for over 20 years. Owing to a combination of competitive rates, a commitment to quality service, and a courteous approach to doing business, the company prides itself on offering a standard of care which is second to none, according to Mihoulides.Lastly, he touches on Credit Counsel's affiliation with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. "An agency of the United States government, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is responsible for consumer protection within the financial sector," says Mihoulides."They regulate the provision of consumer financial products and services under federal financial laws," he adds, wrapping up, "and both educate and empower consumers to make well-informed financial decisions."Based in South Florida, Credit Counsel, Inc. is a national and international debt recovery firm specializing in commercial, medical, and occupational health debt collection. Founded by professionals in the debt recovery industry, including company president Christopher Mihoulides, Credit Counsel, Inc. serves a broad range of clients across the United States and worldwide. For more information, call 877-224-7904 or visit http://www.creditcounselinc.com/



