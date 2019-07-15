The Best Management Phrases are “Please” and “Thank You,” says Rick Rahim

Rick Rahim Skydiving Rick Rahim on NBC with Nick Cannon Rick Rahim Millionaire Businessman on The Big Game

“Please” and “Thank You” are the two most powerful phrases in the English language according to Rick Rahim.

“Please” and “Thank You” are the two most powerful phrases in the English language.” — Rick Rahim

CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Please” and “Thank You” are the two most powerful phrases in the English language according to Rick Rahim . “I try to work these words into every sentence,” says Rahim.Rick is the President of BusinessVentures.com, a firm through which he manages many businesses with revenue in excess of $20 million “Everyone understands the social graces of ‘please’ and ‘thank you’,” says Rahim. “It’s funny how we can use those words liberally with our customers and in our social lives.” But according to Rick, many managers fail to use these phrases enough when interacting with subordinates.“In my organization, we all know I am the boss and the ultimate decision maker. Nevertheless, I really do try to say things like ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ just about every time I ask anyone to do anything,” says Rahim.“Because I’m the boss, everything I ask employees to do is generally understood to be a directive -- and not merely a request,” Rick says. But he says asking someone to do something with a “please” always comes across much nicer than just issuing “an order.”Likewise, Rick makes an effort to always say thank you many times each day to each of the employees he interacts with. “Though these tasks are part of their job description, I really do appreciate their work, and I try to thank them each day for their efforts,” says Rahim.Rick explains even though he is in a position to simply give orders, he always tries to preface his “requests” with phrases like “would you mind?”, “can you help me out for a few minutes?”, or even “can you do me a favor?” While it is understood Rick expects the command to be followed, he tries to issue such “requests” with courtesy and respect.According to Rick Rahim, managing people can be difficult. But using basic courtesies such as “please” and “thank you” in his daily interactions has become second nature. It’s a habit he hopes rubs off on his employees as well.**Rick Rahim has been a serial entrepreneur for his entire life and is the founder of BusinessVentures.com. Rick is also a published author , helicopter pilot, airplane pilot, scuba diver, sky diver, father, husband, and adventurer.

Rick Rahim Pulls His Son's Baby Tooth With His Helicopter



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.