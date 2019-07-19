Is John Griswald's Epic War Novel GIRL FROM RUE SERPENTE This Generation's ROMEO AND JULIET?

GIRL FROM RUE SERPENTE

Both John Griswald's GIRL FROM RUE SERPENTE and William Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET share things in common.Both have star-crossed lovers as main characters.

At the end of Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET, it is announced to the audience that "For never was a story of more woe than this of Juliet and her Romeo."” — Stan Zipperman

HOLLYOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prince at the grand finale of Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET tells the audience the final words of the romantic tragedy: "For never was a story of more woe than this of Juliet and her Romeo." These words are like a hymn to millions of people around the world that are alive in Shakespeare's eternity. In case you didn't know it, Shakespeare is the world's best selling fiction writer. While his ROMEO AND JULIET may be his most performed, his other renowned works include HAMLET, MACBETH, KING LEAR, JULIUS CAESAR and OTHELLO to mention a few others.Whether intended or not, John Griswald has written a hard-hitting romantic yet epic and erotic classical novel GIRL FROM RUE SERPENTE, a story of two star-crossed lovers who are fated to fall in love in Paris during the Allied Liberation from the Nazi Occupation in World War II in the year of 1944.Not only does the two works of literature have similar lover situations, but somehow they both also have a male religious figure as a main character who plays an important role in the overall plots and tragic endings of the two literary pieces. In ROMEO AND JULIET it is Friar Lawrence who plays the major role who plots the lovers tragic actions in the story. In the epic war novel GIRL FROM RUE SERPENTE it is Father Cariot who ruins the idyllic love between Aimee and Christian as they discover the lure of Paris.Then there are the differences --- to be sure. In Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET the story takes place in Verona, Italy centuries earlier than Griswald's GIRL FROM RUE SERPENTE, which happens in Paris, France last century in 1944. It is assumed that Shakespeare felt he was presenting a true tale which he came across in translation from the Italian sources whereas the Griswald story is told to have been created by writing and editing over approximately forty years, mainly in Hollywood, California, Honolulu, Hawaii and Paris, France.ROMEO AND JULIET has been updated over and over again, usually with what turns out to be world-wide events. This past century American composer Leonard Bernstein re-wrote ROMEO AND JULIET to music, calling it WEST SIDE STORY, placing the scene in New York City, making it a gang-related story between Puerto Rican transplants and native-born inhabitants of New York. It became a Broadway musical success and an Academy Award winning movie in 1962.One of the most recent updates occurs in a movie called ROMEO + JULIET produced by Baz Luhrmann which stars Leonardo DiCaprio in a contemporary motion picture which takes place in modern-day Verona Beach in 1996.One must realize that there are difference between modernizing Shakespeare's play than writing a completelydifferent story. In order to become "this generation's" ROMEO AND JULIET, there should be some guidelinesthat should be reached to challenge the concept. We believe one guideline should be "how tragic" should the story be to quality. Possibly one aspect should be that both lovers die somehow or in some way by the end.For now, we assume that GIRL FROM RUE SERPENTE appears to have most if not all the necessary elementsto compete to be "this generation's ROMEO AND JULIET."To purchase a copy of GIRL FROM RUE SRPENTE, it is suggested to go to Amazon www.amazon.com , Booksamillion www.booksamillion.com , Barnes and Noble www.barnesandnoble.com or Walmart www.walmart.com For more information on Jojn Griswald, please contactStan Zipperman: stanzipperman@gmail.comFor more information on the book's cover please go to Ricardo Movits at:

Girl From Rue Serpente Trailer



