Novel Coworking purchases Connecticut Avenue office building in D.C.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coworking company Novel Coworking is expanding to its first Washington, D.C. location with the purchase of 1201 Connecticut Ave NW. The Chicago-based company acquired the 12-story office building on July 12 and plans to renovate it to provide modern and affordable workspace. Pre-leasing is already underway for private offices, SmartSuites™, and coworking memberships.

“With our locations in Richmond and Alexandria fully occupied, and our location in Norfolk opening this winter, we’re excited to further our offerings in the region for entrepreneurs and small business owners, as well as enterprise companies,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. “We are drawn by D.C.’s strong economic performance and job creation,” said Bennett. “Our location is positioned among the rich amenity bases and mass transit hubs of Dupont Circle and Farragut Square, making it the perfect place for Novel Coworking to serve a diverse mix of entrepreneurs and business owners.”

Built in 1940, the 190,385-square-foot building will feature 12 floors of state-of-the-art workspace. By owning the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including fiber internet and custom-built suites for up to 500-person teams, all while keeping pricing lower than competitors. In 2019, the company debuted its SmartSuites™, technology-enhanced private suites which feature a combination of private offices and collaborative open space, dedicated kitchen and conference room facilities, and integrated technologies such as Alexa-enabled sound system and biometric keypad entry.

Novel Coworking Dupont Circle’s members will get 24/7 building access, a vibrant coworking lounge, direct fiber internet, all utilities, an espresso bar, local beer on tap, modern furnishings, and community events included in rent. With monthly coworking memberships for $129 a month, private offices starting at $575 a month, and office suites as low as $399 per employee a month, Novel Coworking provides small businesses, enterprise firms, and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at an affordable price.

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to more than 2.8 million square feet of workspace in 34 locations including Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, San Jose, Savannah, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com.



