Design Thinking and Strategy Consultant Selected for Leadership Florida

I am honored to have been invited to join a class that includes so many esteemed individuals who have demonstrated such commitment to their communities and to Florida.” — R. Troy Atlas, President of Stonehill

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill President, R. Troy Atlas, was selected by Leadership Florida to join its 38th Annual Cornerstone Class Program. For the last thirty-seven years, between 40 to 70 leaders have been chosen annually to participate in this educational and thought-provoking program that includes sessions on issues critical to Florida, leadership skills assessment and training, and relevant information on Florida’s history, demography diversities, and opportunities. Additionally, the program affords opportunities to spend valuable time interacting with other leaders from a variety of professions, philosophies, and parts of the state who represent Florida's diverse ethnic and racial composition. Leadership Florida is dedicated to bringing together leaders from across the state to challenge, prepare, and inspire them to build a better Florida.

The Leadership Florida Selection Committee seeks to identify individuals who have commitment, motivation and interest in serving Florida, and have a general concern for Florida’s welfare as evidenced through past community or state activities. Participants are also expected to have an interest in volunteer or state leadership roles, and potential or current occupational responsibilities that influence significant issues facing the state. The Selection Committee is comprised of Leadership Florida graduates and it strives to provide the class with broad professional, geographic, ethnic, and gender representation. Leadership Florida engages participants by providing essential information and a meaningful forum for their opinions and creates opportunities for shared experiences that are inviting, inspiring and of lasting value.

Troy Atlas has been committed to giving back to the community for many years. He currently serves as Treasurer and Chair-Elect for St Joseph's Hospitals Foundation’s Board of Directors, as Team Selection Committee Chairman on Outback Bowl's Board of Directors, on Straz Center for the Performing Arts' Executive Committee and Board of Trustees, and as Past-Chairman of Opera Tampa League’s Board of Directors. Additionally, he is a member of CEO Council of Tampa Bay, University of Florida Foundation's Regional Advisory Council and Tampa Yacht and Country Club. In prior years, he has served as Chairman of Leadership Tampa Alumni's Cabinet, on Tampa Yacht and County Club’s Board of Governors, on University of Tampa’s Board of Fellows Steering Committee, on Tampa Gator Club’s Board of Directors, and as an Honorary Deputy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Troy is also a graduate of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Tampa program, class of 2007.

“I am honored to have been invited to join a class that includes so many esteemed individuals who have demonstrated such commitment to their communities and to Florida,” said Troy Atlas, President of Stonehill. “I look forward to collaborating with my classmates, learning even more about Florida, and uncovering new ways to contribute to our great state.”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. They help companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Our teams consist of an innovative blend of experts in design thinking, customer experience, business intelligence, and change management - providing the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated models and experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for Startup of the Year, the US Chamber of Commerce as a Finalist as Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.

About Leadership Florida

At Leadership Florida, the mission is to continually discover and convene committed individuals, enhancing and recharging their leadership skills by introducing them to a powerful community through whom they find knowledge and inspiration. Leadership Florida engages Floridians by providing essential information and a meaningful forum for their opinions and creates opportunities for shared experiences that are inviting, inspiring and of lasting value. The over 3,100 graduates of Leadership Florida programs include men and women who serve as CEO’s, mayors of major cities, executives of pivotal nonprofit groups, leading academicians, farmers, managers of high-tech consortiums, rural hospital administrators, heads of Florida's largest agencies, owners of small businesses and as law enforcement officers in cities throughout the state. Their commitment to local and state community is witnessed through their collective service on over 5,000 boards of companies and organizations throughout the state.



