Fast Support for POS Technology Systems Announced by LPA Retail Systems

LPA Retail Systems, a recognized leader in omni-channel POS solutions, announced the success of an initiative to reduce the number of open service requests.

I’m really proud of what we have done. From my point of view, exceptional support should be expected.” — LPA Retail President Tim Lano

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., July 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LPA Retail Systems, a recognized leader in omni-channel retail technology solutions with an A-plus Better Business Bureau rating, just announced the success of an ongoing initiative to reduce the number of open service requests.

LPA Retail Systems started the year with 316 open tickets; they currently have less than 50. The keys to success have been a strong service manager; a well-defined and disciplined measurement program and generous incentives for service reps.

LPA Retail Systems President Tim Lano said, “Our clients spoke and we listened. Some had asked us to resolve their service requests more quickly; we examined the issue, developed a strategy and delivered spectacular results.”

The large number of open service requests has been an issue for a long time in the retail technology industry—across all OEMs and vendors. While some POS system providers saw this as an excuse for continued slow response times, LPA Retail Systems did not. The company implemented a program to dramatically reduce the number of open requests and then created the following service response guarantee to back it up: A Friendly Service Professional in Less than 10 Minutes.

The guarantee applies to both calls and emails; in most cases, a service professional will immediately respond. However, per the terms of the guarantee, for clients that don’t have a service contract the service call would be free and those that do have a contract would get a $50 service credit.

With every POS system quote LPA Retail Systems includes estimated service hours to implement the system, i.e. set-up, migration, training—everything to the point where the system is live. Beyond that, most of the company’s clients opt for a support contract with a fixed monthly fee.

“Our clients love this service request initiative,” Lano said. “Every client I have discussed this with thinks it is awesome and I do too—I’m really proud of what we have done. From my point of view, exceptional support should be expected.”

Lano urges anyone with service issues, even if they are not an LPA Retail Systems client, to call him directly at 877-TIM-LANO (877-846-5266).

Headquartered in Greater Minneapolis, LPA Retail Systems Inc. is a recognized leader in omni-channel retail technology that includes POS software, hardware and related services. They are a complete solution provider for multiple sectors including gift shops, corporate stores, liquor, lawn and garden, specialty foods, apparel, and sporting goods. LPA Retail enables clients to leverage the Web and POS —reducing labor costs, better managing inventory and increasing sales. The company’s ability to customize POS software and link to ecommerce insures a solution that is tailored to each client’s business. A premier NCR partner since 1993, LPA Retail Systems works with multiple POS hardware and software providers. Long-term clients include a full portfolio of independent retailers and Fortune 500 companies. Email sales@lparetail.com or call 952-814-4800/877-846-5266 toll-free. News Room, visit:

http://lparetail.com/media_center . For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.