DealerBuilt Hires Mike theCarGuy Correra as a Client Experience Specialist

MASON CITY, IOWA, USA, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealerBuilt , a proven enterprise Dealer Management System (DMS) for automobile dealers nationwide, today announced that it has hired well-known automotive industry veteran Mike “theCarGuy” Correra as a Client Experience Specialist. Correra serves as a DealerBuilt subject matter expert for best practices and key metrics that support one complete dealership workflow (sales, parts, service, and accounting). In his position, he visits with dealers, studies their use of the DealerBuilt DMS and helps improve their performance with tips and techniques he learned from many years using the system as a dealer.Commenting on why he joined the DealerBuilt team, Correra stated, “The first thing that usually comes to mind is the review I wrote about their DMS back in 2014 when I was the GSM at a dealership which converted over to their system. One of the things that impressed me then, and still does, is what an awesome team DealerBuilt has. The level of caring for their dealer partners and passion for building the best tools for auto dealers is second to none.”“When I left the retail car business after 30 years of success, I felt I still have more to offer dealers. Working for DealerBuilt allows me to help more people than I ever could by working at one dealership, or on my own. Over the last year or so I have been in nearly ninety dealerships and have met hundreds of very cool car people. I am so grateful for the opportunity to help and look forward to helping many more increase their efficiency with their DMS, as well as get better at what they do! There is still much to be done and many places to go. Keep an eye out as the adventures of Mike “theCarGuy” and DealerBuilt Man come to a car dealer near you!” Correra continued.Correra brings over 30 years of experience in automotive retail to DealerBuilt. He started as a tune-up and drivability tech at a Ford store and left to take a sales position at another Ford store where he was soon promoted to Assistant Sales Manager. He then quickly moved on to serve as the GSM at a variety of auto groups and single point dealerships, in one case helping to almost triple sales in just over two years. The dealership went from averaging 50-65 units a month when he arrived, to consistently averaging over 150 at his departure. Also, at Raceway Ford, he was an integral part of more than doubling annual new vehicle sales volume from 2013-2015. Sales grew from 600 to over 1300, significantly increasing profitability and zone market share.Correra has also successfully held the position of Fleet/Internet Sales Director at several dealerships. Most recently, just before joining DealerBuilt, Correra worked as a successful entrepreneur building his brand, Mike theCarGuy, to help increase dealerships’ online visibility with focused branding and engaging, specific social media management that promoted each stores’ culture and uniqueness.“I couldn’t be more excited to have Mike on board. He is one of the best possible people we could have as a specialist interacting with our clients,” said Mike Trasatti CEO, DealerBuilt/LightYear Dealer Technologies LLC. “Our mission is to make a difference in the lives of those we are fortunate enough to meet by utilizing our time, talents, and resources. Mike perfectly exemplifies this; it is his passion. Moreover, the fact that he has used our system for years as a dealer himself is rather the icing on the cake – both for DealerBuilt and for our clients,” Trasatti added.DealerBuilt was formed in 2008 to bring to market an enterprise DMS providing automobile dealer and dealer groups a viable alternative to the traditional market offerings. Over the years, it has seen increased demand for its more modern, scalable platform with an emphasis on being customer-centric and a dealer advocate for new and innovative services in the DMS space. DealerBuilt now provides hundreds of dealers with a consumer experience DMS (known as ceDMS) that empowers their staff to build processes best for them, encompassing a system centered around their customers.DealerBuilt is a premier provider of Dealer Management Systems for retail automobile dealerships. DealerBuilt's integrated LightYear DMS has proven to be an effective solution for the operation of successful Dealers and Dealership groups of all sizes nationwide. DealerBuilt, located in Mason City, IA, and Grapevine, TX, has enjoyed steady growth as automobile Dealers seek additional choices to manage their dealer operations. For more information about DealerBuilt, call or visit (888) 808-0733 / https://dealerbuilt.com/



