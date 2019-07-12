Christian French Shakes & Stirs on Intoxicating New Single "hungover sunday"

Christian French Photo Credit Angelo Kritikos

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attracting both 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and receiving widespread acclaim, 22-year-old alternative pop singer-songwriter Christian French heats up summer with a brand new single entitled “hungover sunday.”

Get it HERE via Disruptor Records.

Emanating sweetly stoned soul from the tail end of the weekend, “hungover sunday” slinks forward on softly plucked clean guitar between pillow-talk confessions: “I drank too much and I feel kind of funny. I can’t get up. I’d rather do nothing with you girl.”

It proves intoxicating, inimitable, and irresistible all at once—just like everything he does.

The single arrives on the heels of “Come Around” his collaboration with Hoodie Allen. In less than two weeks, it impressively clocked over 1.3 million Spotify streams and counting.

Additionally, his last solo single “head first” continues to close in on 1 million Spotify streams in addition to garnering universal praise. Billboard dubbed it, “bouncy,” and Atwood Magazine claimed, “With a mesmerizing and soothing vocal timbre combined with story driven lyrics fans from across the whole world are grasping to the music and French’s message.”

“hungover sunday” hints at more to come from Christian soon, like his upcoming EP and first headlining tour - both titled: bright side of the moon. Tickets On-Sale NOW

Be on the lookout for more surprises! Especially if you’re in the Los Angeles area - Christian is hosting a Hungover Sunday Brunch on July 21st. More details coming soon.

For now, enjoy the best sort of musical hangover with Christian French.

Connect with CHRISTIAN FRENCH:

https://www.instagram.com/christianfrench

https://twitter.com/christianfrench

https://www.facebook.com/christianfrenchmusic/

https://christian-french.com/

About CHRISTIAN FRENCH:

Self-taught and self-started, Indiana native Christian French went from posting acoustic covers on Soundcloud in high school and while attending Indiana University, to collaborating with producers such as Triegy and GRAMMY® Award-nominated Dru Decaro and touring with the likes of Chelsea Cutler and Quinn XCII. He landed a hit on Spotify’s US Viral 50 with “Fall For You.” Meanwhile, the single “By Myself” generated 19 million streams within a few months’ time. As his 2018 EP natural colors picked up steam, his monthly listenership on Spotify averaged over 1.9 million fans.



See CHRISTIAN FRENCH on Tour:

**Buy Tickets HERE: https://christian-french.com/tour

9/4 — Ann Arbor, MI — Blind Pig

9/5 — Chicago, IL — Subterranean

9/7 — Indianapolis, IN — The Hi-Fi

9/8 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues - Cambridge Room

9/10 — Toronto, ON — The Drake

9/11 — Montreal, QC — Le Ministére

9/14 — New York, NY — Mercury Lounge

9/15 — Cambridge, MA — Sonia

9/17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Foundry

9/19 — Atlanta, GA — Aisle 5

9/21 — Nashville, TN — The High Watt

9/22 — Columbia, MO — Rose Music Hall

9/24 — Denver, CO — Lost Lake Lounge

9/25 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kilby Court

9/27 — Seattle, WA — Barboza

9/28 — Vancouver, BC — Baltimore Cabaret

9/29 — Portland, OR — Doug Fir Lounge

10/1 — San Francisco, CA — Rickshaw Stop

10/2 — Los Angeles, CA — The Roxy Theatre

10/4 — Phoenix, AZ — Valley Bar

10/6 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues - Cambridge Room

10/7 — Houston, TX — House of Blues - Bronze Room

*with special guest ASTN



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.