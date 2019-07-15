Five Unforgettable Vacation Activities Along South Carolina’s Hammock Coast

The Hammock Coast features the best the Palmetto State has to offer, providing vacationers stunning natural beauty and abundant eco-activities

GEORGETOWN, SC, US, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Carolina’s Hammock Coast - comprised of six coastal communities in Georgetown County - has emerged as one of the Palmetto State’s most popular vacation destinations.Located between Charleston to the south and Myrtle Beach to the north, the Hammock Coast features the best the Palmetto State has to offer, providing vacationers stunning natural beauty and abundant eco-activities, in addition to being a foodie’s paradise.Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Andrews and Georgetown makeup the Hammock Coast and collectively they deliver an unforgettable vacation experience. With the summer beach season in full swing, here are five things Hammock Coast visitors should have near the top of their to do list:-- Brookgreen Gardens and Huntington Beach State Park are a nature lover’s dream. Brookgreen is one of America’s top 10 gardens, according to TripAdvisor, melding art, nature and history. Huntington Beach State Park is home to some of the best bird-watching on the East Coast and a spectacular beach. Best of all, Huntington Beach and Brookgreen are located across the street from one another.-- A vacation along the coast almost mandates a trip to the water, and Rover Boat Shelling Tours has been a family favorite for years. A 40-foot pontoon boat takes passengers on an eco-tour, along smooth inland waters, to a barrier island where the Winyah Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean. The scenery is stunning and the shelling is the best the South Carolina coast has to offer.-- There is no better place for golfers to channel their inner-Tiger Woods as the Hammock Coast is home to the Waccamaw Golf Trail, a collection of 12 of South Carolina’s premier courses. Highlighting the Trail’s offerings are Caledonia, True Blue and Heritage Club, all layouts that have been ranked among America’s top 100 public courses.-- Visit Front Street in historic Georgetown, a working waterfront community that was voted the nation’s “Best Coastal Small Town” by readers of USA Today/10Best. Georgetown, which is home to more 200-year-old buildings than Charleston, is rich with history and charm.-- Have dinner along Murrells Inlet’s Marshwalk, a ½-mile boardwalk constructed along a beautiful saltwater estuary. Murrells Inlet is the “Seafood Capital of South Carolina” and with eight waterfront restaurants along the Marshwalk, it only takes one meal to understand why the area earned its nickname.For more information, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com



