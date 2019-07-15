American Fidelity Named One of the Best Workplaces for Millennials

American Fidelity Colleagues Enjoy a Celebration Lunch

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Fidelity Assurance Company made the national Best Workplaces for Millennials list for the third year in a row, per research consulting firm Great Place to Work Institute and FORTUNE Magazine.Here are just a few of the things some of American Fidelity ’s millennial Colleagues had to say:“The flexible work schedules that American Fidelity offers to its Colleagues makes it a great place to work for all. Whether it’s a family emergency or a day-to-day personal need, American Fidelity has a variety of work schedules to accommodate all Colleagues. The flexible schedule I currently have has allowed me to stay employed versus needing to quit my job so that I could meet my family's needs. I'm beyond thankful for my position at American Fidelity and grateful that I get to have a big family and a challenging career at the same time.” Natalie Pope-Moore, Law“American Fidelity is a great place to work because they facilitate flexible working arrangements that enables us to both serve our Customers more effectively and adapt to challenges and opportunities in our personal lives.” Daniel Payne, Product Management“The working environment is wonderful and I love how much the company cares for their employees. I have never worked somewhere that showed us in so many ways how much we were appreciated.” Danielle Bohlander, Customer Service“I think AF is a great place to work because it is mission oriented. Our focus on serving our employer Customers and their employees centers every decision that we make. AF is also great because they treat their employees fairly. From our flexible schedules to the Dress for Your Day dress code to our generous benefits package, AF invests in us. Knowing that your employer cares about you and wants to help make your work/life balance easier makes all the difference.” Kristin May, Compliance“I think American Fidelity is a great place to work because of the flexible leadership culture. Employees thoughts and ideas are valued and we are constantly being encouraged to think outside of the box.” Sarah Al-Jarrah, Tax AccountingTo determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Workanalyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.5 million people.Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what millennials say about their experiences of trust and ability to reach their full potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work compares millennials’ feedback to that of their colleagues and analyzes whether different personal and professional identities among millennials changes their workplace experience – or whether every employee does indeed have an opportunity to achieve their full potential. Great Place to Work analyzes survey feedback relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up and what’s typical relative to their peers in the industry. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on millennials’ feedback of their daily experiences ofinnovation, the company’s values and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced as well.To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard and employ at least 50 millennials. To ensure survey results are truly representative, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better. We review any anomalies in survey responses, news and financial performance to ensure there aren’t any extraordinary reasons to believe we couldn’t trust a company’s survey results. Companies with 10 to 999 people were considered for the small and medium category and companies with 1,000 employees we considered for the large category.###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million Customers across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year.American Fidelity has been recognized as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work for in America” by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Workand Fortune Magazine 13 times.The Company was also selected for several other lists by Fortune, including: Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance, Best Companies for Giving Back, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Diversity and the Human Capital 30: Companies that Put Employees Front and Center.



