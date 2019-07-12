Better and Cheaper Hot Tub Filters now available

Ego3 hot tub filter for Artesian Spas EGO3 hot tub filters EGo3 hot tub filter multiuse cartridge with hot tub filter material

After these filters have been sold several thousands times worldwide already we start with sales in the USA and Canada now

USA, July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- EGO3 hottub filters have been invented and patented 3 years ago in Germany and are being sold very successfully in Europe since then. These spa filters solved all disadvantages the old paper filters had.EGO3 hot tub filters with 100% satisfaction guaranteeAn EGO3 hot tub filter is working with a multiuse filter cartridge and refills as filter material.We guarantuee that:- your spa water will be cleaner then ever before since we can filter every particle even they are just 1 micron big- you save much time you spend so far for cleaning your hot tub filter, because you do not have to clean EGO3 hot tub filters- you save a lot of money because you only change the filtermaterial not the whole cartridge. The cartridge is a multiuse unit.Even we didn`t yet start to promote this product in the USA and Canada we already have some customers there who got it recommended from their friends with spas in Europe and bought from us.So we decided to start a presale until our official sales start is happening in autumn 19.EGO3 hottubfilters are available for all major spa manufacturers. If you`d like to know which one you need just sned us the contact file below and we gonna let you know. EGO3 hottub filters make your spa life better and easier.And it starts at 6.60 USD per filter refill. Thats the cheapest and best system for spa filtration you can get. You only buy once the multiuse filter cartridges and then you just need to change the cheap refills.Trust your EGO3 hottubfilter

hot tub filter - new, better, cheaper for all brands



