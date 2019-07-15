Prodigy Expands into New San Francisco Offices

New Prodigy Office Prodigy Conference Room

Seamless online to in-store sales platform for auto dealers enjoys sustained growth due to the addition of several large dealer groups and a leading OEM

The way people shop has evolved, but the tools that dealerships use to interact with customers has remained the same for almost two decades. Prodigy is changing that,” — Michia Rohrssen, Prodigy CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prodigy , a unique, seamless online to in-store sales platform for automotive dealerships, today announced that to help keep up with its sustained growth, it has expanded into new offices in San Francisco, CA. The larger office space will enable the company to further improve service for its auto dealer clients while expanding future product research and development capabilities. Prodigy recently added several large dealer groups and is also one of the digital retailing vendors recently certified for the Toyota Dealer Digital Solutions Certified Website Program, which began in March. The program is designed to better meet dealer needs while simultaneously focusing on evolving consumer behaviors and expectations. The new office address is:211 Sutter StreetSuite 200San Francisco, CA 94108Prodigy’s patent-pending SaaS platform was designed to enable a seamless transition from online to in-store sales and vice versa by allowing dealers to engage their customers both online and in-store, delivering a consistent, modern experience with one platform. It boosts profits, builds trust, and reduces sales turnover.According to Michia Rohrssen, Prodigy CEO, the way people shop has evolved, but the tools that dealerships use to interact with customers has remained the same for almost two decades. Prodigy is changing that. “We enable our dealers to deliver a seamless, engaging experience for their shoppers. When an online shopper visits one of our dealer’s websites, they can browse and compare available vehicles, but they can also act; get insight into discounts and sales, calculate loan options, apply for financing or pick a protection plan. Shoppers can even complete a transaction and schedule pickup or delivery immediately," said Rohrssen. "Most shoppers still want to see the vehicle in person, and our platform allows them to pick up right where they left off as we provide the dealer will all the actions the shopper has taken up to that point.”The platform has been rigorously engineered and tuned to the specific needs of auto dealerships seeking a next-generation solution that enhances all aspects of the customer experience. Prodigy enables online, instore or a bidirectional blend of sales between the two and ensures process management compliance, full lender/factory/credit bureau integration and a range of sales experience enhancements such as on-lot driver license scanning for instant drive tests. The platform fully integrates with all legacy systems and dealer-specific software.New additions to the platform enable salespeople to place more focus on the customer rather than administrative work, which helps to decrease the time it takes to sell a car by around 45 minutes or more. Predictive inventory filters automatically narrow down cars based on the customer’s expectations, and built-in communication tools allow salespeople to instantly get answers from managers on essential questions, including whether they can offer a discount to close the deal.“Prodigy works with the dealer’s existing software and sales process, so their team can embrace digital retail without extensive retraining or switching software costs. Seamless integrations mean our average dealer sells over 30 cars with Prodigy in their first week alone,” Rohrssen stated.For more information, or to schedule a demo, visit, https://getprodigy.com/ . Alternatively, call 1-833-DEALER5 (1-833-332-5375).About Prodigy:For more information visit, https://getprodigy.com/



