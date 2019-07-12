Summit Trampoline Park Group Announces Expansion into Charleston, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summit Park Group announced the opening of a new Summit Trampoline Park in Charleston, SC. Company officials expect to have the newest Summit location in full operation by October 2019. The park will be located in PinePoint Plaza at 1964 Ashley River Road. Summit Charleston will have over 12 unique activities. There are plenty of in-park party areas for birthdays, corporate team outings, church groups, sports teams or any size group.“We are very excited to announce our expansion into the Charleston market. We expect this Summit Trampoline Park to add over 30 part-time, as well as several full-time jobs to Charleston, SC." – Allan Jones – President of Summit Trampoline Park Group.Summit Trampoline Park is thrilled to be coming to Charleston, SC to provide a highly differentiated experience. The park will include a variety of activities such as Dodgeball, Ninja Course, Wipe-Out, High Performance Olympic-style trampolines, Basketball Dunking Lanes, Kid Zone, Giant Airbag, Gymnastics Tumble Tracks, Battle Beam, Ninja course, Soccer Score, Neon Nights, as well as a huge main court.Summit Trampoline Park Group, based in the USA, is a global operator of trampoline parks and entertainment centers with Parks around the USA and the world.Visit us at http://summittrampolinepark.com/?lang=en for more information.Kathleen JonesSummit Trampoline Park843-693-1505



