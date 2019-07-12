Summit Trampoline Park Group Announces Expansion into Charleston, South Carolina
“We are very excited to announce our expansion into the Charleston market. We expect this Summit Trampoline Park to add over 30 part-time, as well as several full-time jobs to Charleston, SC." – Allan Jones – President of Summit Trampoline Park Group.
Summit Trampoline Park is thrilled to be coming to Charleston, SC to provide a highly differentiated experience. The park will include a variety of activities such as Dodgeball, Ninja Course, Wipe-Out, High Performance Olympic-style trampolines, Basketball Dunking Lanes, Kid Zone, Giant Airbag, Gymnastics Tumble Tracks, Battle Beam, Ninja course, Soccer Score, Neon Nights, as well as a huge main court.
Summit Trampoline Park Group, based in the USA, is a global operator of trampoline parks and entertainment centers with Parks around the USA and the world.
Kathleen Jones
Summit Trampoline Park
843-693-1505
