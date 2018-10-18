Racket Studios Launches Revolutionary Karaoke Video & Photo Booth
Racket Studios is evolving event entertainment with the launch of the first booth that combines Karaoke Video Recording, Video Messaging and a Photo Booth
• Karaoke Video Recording – Guests can choose from thousands of karaoke songs to record their very own music video. The booth comes with 4 sets of mics and headphones to share the fun with friends.
• Video Messaging – Record a personalized video to be shared with the event host or anyone! Users have up to 60 seconds to record their message.
• Photo Booth – And of course Racket takes photos. Guests can choose from a variety of props and get unlimited prints during the event.
• Customized Text Links - All karaoke videos, video messages and photos are sent to guests’ phones via texts during event.
Racket will be debuting its booth at The Wedding MBA show in Las Vegas which takes place from November 5th thru the 8th in booth 5135D.
