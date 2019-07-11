Making Education Possible and SpeedyPrep Test Prep Host the Third Annual College Acceleration Summit on August 8, 2019.

Attend the 3rd Annual College Acceleration Summit and learn ways save time and money on your education. All conference attendees will be eligible to win a two-year SpeedyPrep* scholarship (a $400 value) or a $500 scholarship to the school of their choice.

Attention adult learners, homeschool parents and aspiring college students. Learn how to get an education without breaking the bank.

We are honored to play a part in this conference. The coaches will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table, which will undoubtedly help all those who attend.” — CAS organizer Shara Wright, CEO of Making Education Possible

ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third annual, online 2019 College Acceleration Summit (CAS) brings together world-class education and career coaches who will share ways to get the education and skills needed to succeed—all without accumulating massive debt.This free, education webinar is appropriate for adult learners, college students, parents of high school students, homeschooling families or anyone who would like to learn ways to save time and money on their education. Attendees can view presentations from 8:00 AM CDT to 11:00 PM CDT.Real-life stories, strategies, and advice will be shared from experts with years of experience helping people advance their education and career goals. The speakers include:• Gini Beran, the College Board• Jason Fine, DSST/Prometric• Jason Lyons, Bisk Education• Stephen Krempel, Former CLO/Fortune 500 company• Tim Scoggins. LCDR (R), Former USCG Service Chief of Voluntary EducationAll conference attendees will be eligible to win a two-year SpeedyPrep* scholarship (a $400 value) or a $500 scholarship to the school of their choice.“We are honored to play a part in this conference. The coaches will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table, which will undoubtedly help all those who attend.” — CAS organizer Shara Wright, CEO of Making Education Possible.About College Acceleration Summit (CAS):The College Acceleration Summit 2019 will be held on August 8. This free, online educational event is an exceptional opportunity for gaining education and career advice. Learn more about CAS at https://collegeaccelerationsummit.org/cas-2019-event or email shara@collegeaccelerationsummit.orgAbout SpeedyPrep Test Prep Products:SpeedyPrep offers College-Level Examination Program(CLEP), DSST (endorsed by Prometric/DSST Credit-by-Exam Program), and Excelsior College Exams preparation materials to help students save money, graduate faster, and learn more effectively. Find out more about SpeedyPrep Test Prep Products at https://www.speedyprep.com/ About Making Education Possible: Making Education Possible is a member only education discount portal . Members have access to some of the best discounts & resources in higher education including discounts on college tuition from major universities like Florida Tech, Jacksonville University, Michigan State University and more. Find out more about Making Education Possible at https://www.makingeducationpossible.com/

This free, education event is for anyone wanting to learn ways save time & money on their education.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.