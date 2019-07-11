“Talk of the Town” Radio Show Promotes The Way to Happiness Campaign “Safe City, Safe Neighborhood"

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay volunteer and “Safe City, Safe Neighborhood” project leader, Igor Barbolin, (left) with WTAN radio host Lynn Posyton (right) and another guest in center.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular resident and host of the local radio show “Talk of the Town” on WTAN 1340AM and 106.1FM, Lynn Posyton, told her audiences about The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay (TWTH) in her July 9th show. Lynn covered TWTH Association spearheaded a “Safe City, Safe Neighborhood” team with the purpose of improving the cleanliness and safety of the local area. To accomplish this, TWTH Association volunteers carry out several community cleanups a week.



“We at The Way to Happiness feel that the issue of littering is not new but needs to be addressed with urgency,” said Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, Tanja Cranton. “A litter-laden community reduces community pride and is a major contributor to crime.”



Lynn said that TWTH volunteers base their actions on The Way to Happiness book, authored by L Ron Hubbard in 1981. The book contains 21 common sense principles for a better living includes a section, “Help take care of the planet” in which Hubbard wrote, “ The idea that one has a share in the planet and that one can and should help care for it may seem very large and, to some, quite beyond reality. But today what happens on the other side of the world, even so far away, can effect what happens in your own home.”



The Way to Happiness is one of nine humanitarian outreach programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology and is holding the next community cleanup this Saturday May 4th at 10AM.



For more information on the program or to join the Safe City projects, please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755. Open daily from 10am – 10pm or call: (727) 467 6961.

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay

The Way to Happiness is the first moral code based wholly on common sense, originally published in 1981, its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. The Way to Happiness further holds a Guinness Record as the world’s single most translated non-religious book in the world. This code of conduct can be followed by anyone, of any race, color or creed and works to restore the bonds that unite humankind.



