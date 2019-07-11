Ad Victoriam Named a Top Business Services Company

Ad Victoriam Solutions Named a Top Business Services Company

Client Reviews Earn AdVic 4.8/5.0 Rating

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ad Victoriam Solutions (AdVic) has been named a 2019 Top Business Services Company in Georgia by Clutch, the Washington D.C.-based B2B market research firm that connects service providers with buyers through data and verified research.Clutch awarded AdVic our 4.8/5.0 Top Business Services Company in Georgia rating after conducting numerous in-depth phone interviews with our clients to learn about the Salesforce Consulting services we provide, the results we were able to achieve, and their overall experience in working with us.And while Clutch's rating process is centered around client reviews, AdVic was also evaluated on a holistic set of criteria, including types of clientele, our work portfolio, and our work experience.Here's an example of a 5.0 review AdVic received from a Clutch interview from a paperboard products company:"After rolling out the solution, Ad Victoriam Solutions led comprehensive training workshops to onboard users. The revamped Salesforce CRM has worked reliably since and is now a critical instrument in sales. Well-structured project management and diligent documentation are key to their success.""We're very excited to be featured so highly across Clutch," remarks Ad Victoriam Solutions founder, Jeff Jones. "This designation is a testament to our innovative work, continuous expansion, and dedication to our Client's success. We look forward to connecting with new businesses in Georgia and beyond."Ad Victoriam is a Salesforce Platinum Partner and MuleSoft Partner who provides mission-critical consulting services, from strategy to implementation. Our nimble team of certified professionals across the country accelerates businesses by simplifying complex problems through cloud, integration and data expertise. As a certified B Corp, we balance purpose with profits and have made a strong commitment to the community.



