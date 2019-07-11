CCHR Florida Invites Families to Open House and Tour on Parents’ Day, July 28th, at their Center in Downtown Clearwater

Headquarters of the Florida Chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) located in downtown Clearwater Florida and houses a museum on the history of psychiatry and its abuses.

...we educate parents on the dangers of psychiatric misdiagnoses, psychiatric drugs and treatments and the pipeline that the Baker Act is unwittingly creating to such abuses.” — Diane Stein, President of CCHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Chapter of The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a non-profit mental health watchdog organization, is hosting an open house and a special museum tour of the Psychiatry an Industry of Death Museum on Parent’s Day, July 28th, to educate parents on their rights under the Florida mental health law known as the Baker Act and the abuses children and families suffer within the mental health/pharmaceutical system. The museum is located at CCHR Florida’s headquarters at 109 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater.

In 1994 President Bill Clinton signed into law a resolution adopted by the US Congress to establish the fourth Sunday of every July as Parents' Day. The law established Parents’ Day for: “recognizing, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of children”. The National Parents' Day Council urges Americans to recognize outstanding parents, celebrate the teamwork in raising children, and support the role of parental guidance in building a strong, stable society.



CCHR is hosting the Open House and Tour in recognition the importance of parents and with an average of a dozen calls daily on the CCHR hotline from parents in need of answers about their parental rights. CCHR chose Parents’ Day to highlight the need for all parents to be educated about abuses to children and families in the mental health industry. For example, CCHR has been giving parents and caregivers factual information about the psychiatric drugs that are being prescribed to some 8 million children. The museum is a graphic, multimedia overview of the world of psychiatry – from its origins and early tortures to its modern restraints, electroshock therapy and dangerous psychotropic drugs. The documentaries in the museum feature more than 150 health care professionals, professors, attorneys, human rights advocates and victims. Over 6,000 visitors have visited the museum since its opening in 2015.

Diane Stein, the President of CCHR Florida said, “CCHR is the only mental health watchdog organization offering such a comprehensive service to the public. With the ever-increasing number of children being diagnosed with mental disorders, we educate parents on the dangers of psychiatric misdiagnoses, psychiatric drugs and treatments and the pipeline that the Baker Act is unwittingly creating to such abuses.”

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. In March 1969, L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health’”.







