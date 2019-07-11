IT Governance releases data subject access request guide in response to demand for GDPR expertise

ELY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading provider of cyber risk and privacy management solutions, has launched A Concise Guide to Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs) to help organisations get to grips with the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).

A principal reason for introducing the GDPR was to grant a variety of rights to EU residents so they can better control how their personal data is used. One of those rights is the ‘right of access’ to their data, which, if exercised, organisations have to respond to within one month. To meet that deadline and comply with the Regulation, they need to be prepared.

DSARs are requests for information from someone whose personal data a particular organisation holds. They can come in any form – letters, emails, phone calls or via social media, written or spoken.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “The GDPR coming into force just over a year ago created a shift in the way both individuals and organisations look at data processing. With breaches occurring regularly, and more and more organisations realising that they aren’t prepared to handle the complex process of a swift recovery, the need for expertise is greater than ever.

“Understanding DSARs, and being confident in handling them, is a basic but important step to GDPR compliance. Our guide can help you get there.”

IT Governance’s free guide to DSARs covers the terminology and context of the topic, and provides a step-by-step approach to successfully responding to a DSAR. To download the guide, click here.

For more information, or to learn how IT Governance can help you on your journey to GDPR compliance, visit our website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.