Centilytics unveils the integration of new ITSM tools to their console to improve efficiency and productivity at work

Intelligent Cloud Management

Centilytics integrates ITSM tools to ease the tasks that involved design creation, supply, support and management of the IT services life cycle.

With the changing business needs of diversified conglomerates, there is an urgent need for agile software that can effectively manage complex business requirements at scale.” — Aditya Garg

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagining life with a wide array of disjointed activities in the entire lifecycle is a nightmare for the engineering teams. A structureless approach often ends up in business fatigue and in-efficiency, ergo ITSM.

For anyone who is not aware, ITSM (or IT Service Management) refers to all the tasks involved in the design, creation, supply, support, and management of the IT services lifecycle. It becomes very important for the organization in order to deliver optimum IT management. Implementing IT services can assist in the regularizing process through structured delivery and documentation. IT service implementation, also, helps save cash burn by developing a predictable IT organization. Implementing ITSM has a lot to offer in business by bringing actionable IT insights to the business that helps in decision making.

With a growing need for such services in the market and considering the requests by the existing customer base; Centilytics, in its recent feature release, announced an integration system with the leading ITSM services.

Services like Freshservice, FreshDesk, and Zendesk; which will help you with delivering efficiency, productivity, process simplification, and profitability.

ITSM helps you to manage the processes in an optimum way to keep the organization running. This provides a whole new approach to the organization taking it towards effective service delivery. Centilytics embarks on the initiative to reduce the gap between the provider and the consumer with these third-party integrations. Their approach aims to influence another aspect of the business such as customer service, user request management, ticket creation, downtime, etc. All of these actions produce an enormous amount of information; which needs to be addressed smartly in order to make an all-in-one cloud management platform. Features that are offered by Centilytics through these services are:

1. Monitoring: Centilytics provide such convenience with the ITSM integration, that MSPs and the end consumers can track their raised tickets and check the status of the tickets. Through this, both the parties can have visibility of work among themselves.

2. Prioritization: The users can now add severity to the raised tickets in order to describe the importance of the ticket to the MSPs. On the basis of the severity of tickets, MSPs can create their priority order for more efficiency.

3. Agent Productivity: Since ITSM tools are integrated into the Centilytics console that can automate your resolution workflows. It means when the Centilytics console receives a ticket from a specific email, fulfilling certain criteria, a preset action can be triggered. This can save a lot of time for your agent and can improve the productivity of significantly.

"With the changing business needs of diversified conglomerates, there is an urgent need for agile software that can effectively manage complex business requirements at scale. With Centilytics, we are trying to bring efficiency and productivity with our integrations that can transform the way teams works," says Aditya Garg, Founder & CEO, Centilytics.

The integrations of ITSM tools have paved a new path for Centilytics, bringing them another step closer to their vision of becoming an all-in-one cloud management solution.

Relevant sources claim that in their upcoming updates we can see some new features like Scheduler or Multi-Language Support in ITSM and new integrations as well into their console to make the cloud easier.

About the company:

Centilytics is a fully-automated SaaS solution that helps organizations with the management and control of their infrastructure. It is an intelligent cloud management platform that enables public cloud users to Gain 360-degree visibility, Identify loopholes and, Deploy one-click fixes on their cloud infrastructure.

Running into cloud management problems? Schedule a quick chat with our cloud expert to learn how you can use Centilytics to make your life on the cloud a little bit easier. Book a demo or start a 3-month free trial now.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.