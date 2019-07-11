Family-friendly 4th of July Revel Bring Hundreds to Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

One of the families from the Tampa Bay area that gathered in the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center in downtown Clearwater to celebrate the 4th of July. Over 360 guests enjoyed the CCV festivities before watching the fireworks over Coachman Park.

CLEARWATER, FL, US, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of the 4th of July, the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center hosted an Independence Day celebration for 367 children and their parents. The festivities began at 6 p.m. with guests invited to watch educational PSAs such as “Freedom of Expression” from the A/V display along with other fun activities like made-to-order waffles, several arts and crafts stations and a raffle.

Visitors stayed for hours beating the Florida summer heat inside the CCV Center’s Café-style Gathering Space before heading back out to the Osceola Courtyard where further family fun awaited. There children made one–of-a-kind bracelets from colorful thread and beads and American Flags from construction paper.

Guests were invited to tour the humanitarian program centers along North Fort Harrison Avenue.

“Our Centers provide paths to freedom for a variety of causes – freedoms as delineated by the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, freedom from drug abuse, freedom from an immoral life, freedom to be in control of one’s own future,” said Michael Soltero, the Director of the CCV Center.

Participants were given ‘passports’ to take to each center. For every center they visited, the guests received a change to enter a prize drawing. Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center announced the winners of the drawing at Osceola Courtyard announcing the winners of a men’s gift basket, a children’s arts and crafts kit as well as the grand prize.

“The 4th of July meant freedom for the United States in 1776.” said Soltero. “Working to uplift our community and those who live within it is vital to maintaining that freedom. With the help of our volunteers and the social betterment campaigns on Fort Harrison Ave we seek to achieve what L. Ron Hubbard wrote in the Creed of the Church of Scientology “We of the Church believe that all men of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights.”



The CCV center is located on the corner of N. Fort Harrison Ave. and Drew St. of downtown Clearwater and plays host to community and non-profit events on an on-going basis.

The CCV Center’s next community event is the Back to School Bash for foster families on July 27th.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to reserve the Center for your nonprofit’s activities please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



