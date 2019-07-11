School Supply Donations are Our Cup of Tea at Clearwater Community Volunteers Center July 14th

In answer to an urgent need for school supplies for Pinellas County foster children, the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center will host a benefit tea party to collect supplies for a back to school event on July 14th at their downtown Clearwater center.

CLEARWATER, FL, US, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To provide needed school supplies for Pinellas County foster children, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) will host a tea party on July 14th and collect school supplies for the July 27th “Back to School Bash Festival”. Tea party festivities will include tea along with a selection of finger sandwiches, pastries and freshly made crepes.

There is no cost to attend, but each guest is asked to bring school supplies to benefit foster and adoptive families in the Tampa Bay area. These supplies will be distributed at the Back to School Bash on Saturday July 27th.

“School supplies play an important part of a child’s education,” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. “A study by the Sun Sentinel found that kids starting the year without the proper school supplies lacked confidence and self-esteem because they felt at a disadvantage without their own school basics.”

“This is even truer for foster children,” continued Soltero. “They can be in families with 3-5 sometimes even 7 siblings and have a greater likelihood to start the school year without the supplies they need to succeed. And with only 50% of foster children graduating high school, as reported by “Youth today”, the need of encouraging those students to get through high school is more important than ever.”

If you would like to attend the tea party, or would like to make a donation of school supplies for foster families please contact Clemence at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center (727)316-5309.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to reserve the Center for your nonprofit’s activities, please call Clemence Chevrot at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvdirector@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home Network.



