Networking Event Spotlights Women's Rights at the United for Human Rights Center in Downtown Clearwater

United for Human Rights of Florida regularly hosts seminars to raise awareness of basic human rights.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, July 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 10th, the United for Human Rights (UHR) Center, is hosting a networking event to highlight women’s rights and accomplishments. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will start at 2:00pm at the center, 29 N. Fort Harrison Avenue downtown, Clearwater.



When Megan Rapinoe blasted the soccer ball in to the Netherlands net and then held her arms wide in a cocky stance that defiantly declared victory for America, she represented a new era in women rights. Inequality; the pay gap, discrimination in the work place, the harassment highlighted in #Metoo movement, and countless other issues are no longer being swept under the rug.



“Women deserve equal rights, dignity and respect,” said Cristian Vargas, the Executive Director of United for Human Rights Florida. “Our center is a safe place where women from all walks of life can share their stories and collaborate to help each other.”



A remarkable woman in her own right, Eleanor Roosevelt led the United Nations in writing, adopting and proclaiming the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948.



Human Right #1 of the UDHR declares, “We are all born free and equal” followed by Human Right #2, “Don’t discriminate”.



United for Human Rights’ monthly Women’s Rights Forum is held in the United for Human Rights Center in downtown Clearwater, Florida every 2nd Saturday of the month. Starting at 2:00pm, women gather to discuss women’s rights issues and to hear from female lawyers, women who have survived human trafficking, leaders of non-profit organizations and a variety of successful women on the subject.



The next forum will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 10th, 2019. All are welcome and light refreshments will be served.



For more information, please call or text 727-265-7479; email cristian@humanrights.com; or visit the UHR Facebook page: @UHRFlorida



About United for Human Rights

United for Human Rights (UHR) is an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at local, regional, national and international levels. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind.

The Church of Scientology sponsors the production of educational materials of UHR and its youth program, Youth for Human Rights. Central to Scientology beliefs and tenets is a conviction that all people are endowed with the inalienable rights as set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as ratified by the United Nations in 1948.

Scientology founder, L. Ron Hubbard, once said, “Human Rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”



