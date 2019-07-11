Prepare for Florida’s 2019 Hurricane Season at the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Center

Scientology Volunteer Ministers are preparing for Florida's hurricane season at the VM Center downtown in first aid and other techniques.

We realize that there are many people who are willing to step up and help in time of need.” — Kirstie Clemens, Disaster Response Officer for the Scientology VMs

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, July 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) of Florida, headquartered in downtown Clearwater, is inviting the public to their weekly training classes, Tuesdays at 7:30 pm, on how to prepare for disasters and help victims. At the classes, attendees will learn valuable tips on safety, basic first aid, and how to coordinate with other groups providing services to disaster victims.

VMs are also gathering up donations of soap, toilet paper, tooth brushes, tooth paste, and other personal items into thousands of hygiene kits for disaster relief. Donations are accepted at the Clearwater center every day from 10am to 10pm.

“We realize that there are many people who are willing to step up and help in time of need,” says Kirstie Clemens, Disaster Response Officer for the Scientology VMs. “The challenge is to have everyone trained, all the materials and tools ready, and the organization and funds in place so we can hit the road at a moment’s notice to provide needed assistance. We will train anyone so willing in how to get it done.”

In the past three years, the VMs of Florida have played a vital role during hurricanes Irma, Maria, Michael and Florence. Hundreds of VMs cleared away debris, fed, clothed and sheltered victims. VMs have also been at every major disaster since 9/11 and have partnered over 1,000 other groups in organizing relief and helping those affected by hurricanes, earthquakes, fires and tornadoes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts only an average Atlantic hurricane season. But even the normal hurricane season is 9-15 named storms and 2-4 major hurricanes, which can create tremendous wind and water damage, especially in coastal areas, and spawn tornadoes, creating havoc inland. The National Guard, FEMA, other agencies, many churches and non-profit groups are gearing up to provide the help needed.

To register for the VM classes, call 727-467-6965. Visitors are also invited to tour the center at 101 N. Fort Harrison Avenue, downtown Clearwater to find out more about the VMs.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

The Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The program has adopted the slogan “Something Can Be Done About It”. At the Scientology Volunteer Ministers center in downtown Clearwater, VMs are trained in the 19 chapters of the Scientology Handbook, basic first aid, and safety techniques.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.