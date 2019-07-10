Independence Day Celebration Luncheon at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. Independence Day 2019 Celebration

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the growing and reliable home selling and searching services, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. had participated in the annual celebration of Independence Day. Last July 4th, 2019, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. had invited their family, friends, and business partners to celebrate with them. Their vendors from varying real estate fields such as mortgage, escrow, termite inspection report, natural hazard disaster report, lenders, and so many more had also attended their Independence Day celebration. They celebrated this as one of the most important and historical celebrations with their staff members, vendors, and agent partners as reflected in their core commitment.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. upholds their passionate commitment towards bringing and engaging their customers to exceptional real estate processes. They also promote their values towards executing every service and process acquired by their valued customers.

In Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc., they inspire and further empower the field of real estate. They are always looking forward to satisfying results in order to meet the expectations of their valued customers. They also value relationships by expressing gratitude in every customers and partnership they work with. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. embraces the continual improvement and development of their growing real estate company for the benefit not only of their sake but also for the people.

Headed by their CEO, Rudy Lira Kusuma, the company exerts a lot of their effort to be the best workplace for their staff members, agent partners, and business associates. They also promote their dedicated and passionate services to make their valued customers feel that they had gone to the most reliable real estate company. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. ensures that they will be a trustworthy and exceptional stewardess of stake-holding and real estate processes.

They make sure that the celebration of Independence Day will be a way for them to showcase their unending support not only in the real estate field but also in historical events that built their country’s identity.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.:

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is one of the growing and high-quality real estate companies which encompass varying fields in real estate and properties. This real estate company possesses honesty and integrity towards every inch of their work and services. They provide high-quality and excellent real estate services to their valued customers.

###

For individuals who wish to acquire their exceptional services, please contact them in this contact number: 626-789-0159, Email address: rudy@teamnuvision.net, or visit their active website: www.yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.



