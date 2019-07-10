Mountz Torque Announces Heamar Tooling Solutions as Master Distributor in the UK

(Left) Mark Burley, Heamar Managing Director (Right) Brad Mountz, Mountz Torque CEO

Expanding its international presence and partnering with like-minded distributors, Heamar and Mountz are the perfect partners

What a fantastic opportunity to be in partnership with Heamar. With so many exciting promotions, new product launches and events planned already, it’s looking to be a busy year for our partnership.” — Bob Little, International Sales Director

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mountz , The Torque Tool Specialists, today announced the partnership of Heamar Company Limited as master distributor of Mountz Torque Tools in the UK. Heamar Company provides high quality general and specialist tooling to a range of industries including aerospace, industrial, rail, defense and motorsports. Having over 35 years of experience as tooling solution specialists. Heamar’s sales force specialize in solving application problems to help their customers optimize accuracy and precision across all of their processes.As two-family businesses, both Mountz and Heamar Company have a shared ethos to ensure that we deliver quality products and most importantly customer satisfaction. Heamar’s commitment to excellent customer service is hugely important to the Mountz team. High-profile customers at Heamar include the likes of British Aerospace, Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, Red Bull and McLaren F1. Bob Little, Mountz Inc’s International Sales Director says “What a fantastic opportunity to be in partnership with Heamar Company. With so many exciting promotions, new product launches and several events planned already, it’s looking to be a busy year for our partnership.”After recently visiting the Mountz Factory in San Jose, California, the Sales force at Heamar are excited to begin to demonstrate Mountz tools to their Customers in the UK. During their visit, both sales teams joined for an official presentation, awarding Heamar with Mountz Master Distributor certificate (image adjacent). Brad Mountz, President & CEO at Mountz Inc says “It’s been such a pleasure to have Heamar join us in the US and now onboard as our partner. Their expertise and passion for precision tooling makes them a perfect distributor for Mountz Torque products.”With a broad range of products from torque wrenches to calibration equipment, electric screwdrivers, multipliers and robotic automation tools it’s essential to understand how each and every product operates. Heamar are fully certified to Mountz exacting standards to train and demonstrate all products as well as providing advice and support. Mark Burley, Managing Director at Heamar says “We are thrilled to now be offering Mountz products in the UK. Not only will this create unique opportunities for both of our companies, but also for our customers.”All Mountz Torque products are now available to buy direct from Heamar in the UK either online on their ecommerce site, via telephone or email. With a large volume of stocked items, many products are available immediately and for next day delivery. For more information on Mountz products or to arrange a demonstration, please get in contact with a member of the team on: Online: https://www.heamar.co.uk/62_mountz



