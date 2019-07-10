Ace Computers Accepting Orders for CCS-2 2019B High Performance Workstations, Desktops, Notebooks, Tablets and Monitors

Ace CEO John Samborski

Ace Computers was awarded 11 product categories for the U.S. Air Force’s latest CCS-2 QEB 2019B BPA under the company name J.C. Technology Inc.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., July 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Computers just announced they were awarded 11 product categories for the U.S. Air Force’s latest CCS-2 QEB 2019B Blanket Purchase Agreement under the company name J.C. Technology Inc. These products, many with a 4-year warranty, include high performance workstations, performance desktops, notebooks, tablets and monitors. Specifications for the devices include the following:

• Office Desktop-Small Form Factor: AMD Radeon Vega 3 GPU; 16GB DDR4 2400 MHz or faster memory; 240GB storage; 8 x USB 3.1 ports; 4-year warranty.

• Office Desktop-Mini-Tower: AMD Radeon Vega 3 GPU; 16GB DDR4 2400 MHz or faster memory; 240GB storage; 8 x USB 3.1 ports - 2 Front, 4 Rear, 2 Internal, 4 USB 2.0 ports, 2 Front, 2 Internal headers; 4-year warranty.

• Ultra Small Desktop: Intel UHD610 processor; 16GB DDR4 2400 MHz or faster memory; 240GB storage; 2 USB 3.0, 1 USB 3.0 - Type C; 4-year warranty.

• Performance Desktop-Mini-Tower Chassis: Intel Core i3-9100 processor; 16GB DDR4 2666 MHz or faster memory; 1TB storage; 6 x USB 3.1 ports - 2 Front, 4 Rear (3 Type A, 1 Type C), 6 USB 2.0 ports, 2 Front, 2 Rear, 2 Internal; 4-year warranty.

• High Performance Workstation: Intel Xeon Skylake processor; 64GB - 4 x 16GB DDR4 2400 MHz memory; 2 x 2TB drive storage; 4 Rear USB 3.0 ports, 2 Rear USB 3.1 ports, 2 Front USB 3.0 ports; 4-year warranty.

• Office Notebook: Intel Core i3-8130u processor; 16GB DDR4 2400 MHz memory; 256GB storage; 6 hours battery life; 14-inch screen; 4-year warranty.

• Ultra Lightweight Notebook: Intel Core i3-8130u processor; 16GB DDR4 2400 MHz memory; 256GB storage; 14-inch screen; 4-year warranty.

• Slate Pad (non-AFIN): 1.83GHz processor; 1GB memory; 16GB storage; USB port; 8-hour battery life, 1-year warranty.

• Agency Office Desktop-Small Form Factor: AMD Radeon Vega 3 GPU; 16GB DDR4 2400 MHz or faster memory; 240GB storage; x USB 3.1 ports - 2 Front, 4 Rear, 2 Internal, 4 USB 2.0 ports, 2 Front, 2 Internal headers; 4-year warranty.

• High Resolution Display: 28-inch viewable size; 3840 x 2160 (UHD) resolution; 3-year warranty.

• 65” Class Display: 65-inch viewable size; 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) resolution; 3-year warranty.

J.C. Technology’s CCS-2 BPA number is FA8055-17-A-1105. Products can be ordered via the AFWay (Air Force Way) e-commerce portal where all of the products offered under CCS-2 2019B will be made available through centralized product catalogs. The purchase price includes the device price, shipping and warranty.

CCS-2 is a multi-year contract, awarded to only six companies. Authorized CCS-2 BPA buyers include the Department of the Navy, Department of the Air Force, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Defense Health Agency-Air Force (DHAAF), and the White House Communications Agency (WHCA). The contract requires the use of environmentally responsible solutions including Energy Star compliant and EPEAT certified products.

Ace Computers CEO John Samborski said, “We are excited that 11 products were approved for this buying cycle. With all of our clients, we work hard to provide the finest, most powerful technology for the price and CCS-2 is no exception. We are currently accepting orders for these 11 products and look forward to building on our 36-year relationship with the U.S. military.”

Founded in 1983, Ace Computers is one of the most established and respected custom technology builders in the world. The company is a Woman-Owned Small Business manufacturer and reseller for the public sector as well as the commercial sector with a stellar record of outstanding customer service, engineering expertise and on-time delivery. Ace Computers is a multi-year CES Award winner and HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. Contracts include GSA, CCS-2 and SEWP V. Headquartered in Greater Chicago, additional locations include: New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Colorado and Minnesota.

To contact Ace Computers, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit http://www.acecomputers.com/TopProducts.asp. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



