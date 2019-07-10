Dr. Frank Roach is Pleased to Offer “All-on-Four” Dental Implants to Patients in the Atlanta Area

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 1998, Dr. Frank Roach has delivered superb dentistry to his patients in Atlanta, Georgia using only the latest in technology and dental procedures. Dedicated to offering the best and most reliable products on the market, he is pleased to offer patients the revolutionary “All-on-Four” procedure.In the 20 years that Dr. Frank Roach has practiced dentistry, he’s witnessed many upgrades in technology and dental health that provide more practical, long-lasting solutions for patients. He takes great pride in providing the best care possible and employs only the most sophisticated procedures and tech advances in his practice.“The ‘All-on-Four’ procedure designed to restore patients’ full dentition (teeth) and allow them to throw away their dentures and partials,” says Dr. Frank Roach . “We have yet to have a patient that didn’t think this was a life-changing procedure and the best decision they could have made for their mouth.”While this unique style of dental implant is reliable enough to last for many years, the procedure itself isn’t very complicated and can be performed in a single day without the need for extensive recovery or downtime. Patients are able to eat that same day after their surgery.Patients who are ineligible for implant procedures because of bone loss are typically excellent candidates for the “All-on-four” procedure. The technique utilizes bone that almost all patients have by placing the implants in unique positions. It’s also an option for those patients who have poorly-fitting dentures, who are missing teeth, or who have periodontal disease. The procedure is a graft less solution and delivers a fixed full-arch prosthesis after surgery using titanium implants that will last for a lifetime. Dr. Frank Roach first takes a 3D scan of patients’ teeth and jawbones using the Sirona Galileos 3D pan which provides him with precise measurements of the bone. This will allow him to place the implants in the exact location he needs capturing as much bone for support as possible.“Patients who experience pain and discomfort from false or missing teeth can find real, lasting relief with the ‘All-on-four’ procedure,” says Dr. Frank Roach. “At the end of the day, patients can rest easier knowing they’re free of root canals, broken crowns/bridges, dentures, and partials.”The “All-on-four” implant procedure uses only four strategically placed implants, which is a better solution than the traditional six to eight implants of other common implant procedures. The result is a comfortable, natural-looking set of teeth secured by long-lasting titanium implants. From the procedure, patients will boost their self-esteem and find real relief from a range of dental discomfort causes. In addition, patients are cleared for release and use of their new implants on the day of the procedure.“Contrary to popular belief, the ‘All-on-four’ procedure is affordable to most patients in need of dental implants, and it’s a one-stop solution for so many of their dental needs,” says Dr. Frank Roach. “And shortly after it is completed, patients are free to go on about their day with a new, amazing set of teeth. They are always amazed at how beautiful and natural their teeth look.”



