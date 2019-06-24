Dr. Frank Roach Offers Industry-Leading GLO Whitening Treatments to Atlanta Patients

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A seasoned dentist in Atlanta, GA, Dr. Frank Roach has spent decades providing state of the art solutions to meet his patient’s varying oral care needs. Striving to offer only the most effective whitening solutions, he provides industry-leading GLO teeth-whitening treatments from his offices.Dr. Frank Roach stays at the cutting edge of tech advances in the dental hygiene field to ensure his patients receive top-quality care for their teeth. He’s seasoned in breakthrough dental implants and revolutionary office tools such as the Omnicam, which delivers 3D models of patients’ teeth and eliminates the need for impression trays. When delivering the best results for a patient the best results possible, most patients require a teeth whitening procedure.To deliver the most specialized, efficient, and convenient teeth-whitening solutions for his patients, Dr. Frank Roach offers GLO treatments at his Atlanta offices.“The GLO series of teeth-whitening kits and solutions acts faster than typical over-the-counter kits and provides outstanding results,” says Dr. Frank Roach. “The treatments require very little from users and almost always there is no discomfort.”Through GLO, Dr. Frank Roach helps his patients control the shade of their teeth whitening so that results never look unnatural or blotchy. Between a series of liquid solutions and the advanced GLO device, patients can reveal whiter, healthier teeth in minutes.The GLO Brilliant Teeth Whitening Device is a Class 1 Medical Device and has been registered with the FDA, so users know they’re getting a quality, safe product that has undergone thorough testing.The GLO Vial whitening gel used in treatment is 6% hydrogen peroxide, which is equivalent to 18% carbamide peroxide and leaves out the harmful breakdown byproducts. The hydrogen peroxide solution dissolves safely into oxygen and water as it evaporates in the mouth during treatments. Certified and experienced dentists such as Dr. Frank Roach may offer higher concentrations of GLO whitening gel depending on each specific case and desired results.The GLO brand has even created offshoots of their own product to meet diverse needs and deliver easy, user-friendly applications that can be performed at home or in a dentist’s office. The latest in the line, GLO Lit, is the next generation of GLO Brilliant, which is the brand’s original teeth whitening device. Both devices use the same patented teeth whitening light & heat acceleration technology, mouthpiece, and GLO Vial whitening gel. However, GLO Lit adds a new Bluetooth-enabled Power Pack that pairs with the GLO Whitening App so users can control the process right from their smartphones.“Whether they want to perform teeth whitening at home or in-office, GLO offers a fitting kit that’s as user-friendly as it is effective at revealing brilliant teeth,” says Dr. Frank Roach.Since 1998, Dr. Frank Roach has delivered the most dedicated dental care and tech-savvy solutions in Georgia. Employing only the latest breakthroughs in dentistry, he exceeds patient expectations and helps them take back control of their oral health with ease.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.